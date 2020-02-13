Andy Shauf makes his debut with Jimmy Kimmel with a simply gorgeous performance of “Neon Skyline” and “Try Again”. two tracks from his last record.

After a brief moonlight with Foxwarren, our favorite Canadian composer, Andy Shauf returned earlier this year with some further considerations in the form of the album The Neon Skyline.

He was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played two tracks from the LP. The record, which, according to a press release, takes place during “the same night in the same bar”, is another jewel by the same artist who gave us one of our favorite records of the decade in The Party in 2016.

The new record is another moment of human and genuine bliss, as Shauf guides us through the concept album with vivid images and achievable moments of artistic clarity.

Shauf played “Neon Skyline” and “Try Again” in his typically unique style and delighted the audience with Paul Simon-like melodies.

See how Andy Shauf debuts on Jimmy Kimmel Live below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcaKzCw9ntQ [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVS3d62QN3Q [/ embed]

