In a game dominated by a strong diagonal breeze that Mayo originally preferred, a surprising set of conversation topics would emerge.

It was bad for about 50 minutes and Mayo took advantage of this wind advantage to take the lead 0-0 to 1-0 at halftime. A quarter of an hour later, the score hadn’t changed.

Then Meath, who scored a total of 14 goals, scored a successful goal through James McEntee, and four minutes later Ronan Jones scored the second goal.

Suddenly they led 2: 2 to 0: 7 and a first victory of the campaign and a first victory over Division 1 since 2014 were within reach.

A noisy regular clientele excited them and Cillian O’Sullivan put them in the lead after implementing a brand from 40 meters.

McLoughlin kicked the equalizer after being fed by O’Donoghue, and the same players shot again in the 70th minute to score the goal Mayo scored three goals.

Horan’s relief was felt afterwards, and the longest-serving Division 1 team is on the rise again, while Meath has four games to collect enough points to stay on the pitch. A big order.

Goalscorer for Mayo: K McLoughlin (1-2, 1 free), F Boland and J Carr (1 free) (0-2 each); T Conroy, P Durcan and RO’Donoghue (0-1 each).

Goalscorers for Meath: J McEntee and R Jones (1-0 each); B McMahon (0-2, 1 free); T O’Reilly (1 free), C O’Sullivan (1 mark) and B Menton (0-1 each).

Mayo: R Hennelly; B. Harrison, J. McCormack, L. Keegan; E. O’Donoghue, M. Plunkett, P. Durcan; S Coen, D’Oonnor; F Boland, RO’Donoghue, J. Durcan; T Conroy, J Carr, A O’Shea.

Subs: K McLoughlin for Carr and C Loftus for Conroy (h / t); E McLoughlin for McCormack (56); C Treacy for Durcan (61); B Walsh for Boland (68).

FLESH: M Brennan; R. Clarke, C. McGill, D. Toner; B. Conlon, R. Ryan, D. Keogan; B. Menton, R. Jones; J McEntee, B McMahon, C O’Sullivan; E Devine, T O’Reilly, S Walsh.

Subs: J Wallace for Walsh (47), E Wallace for Devine (53).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).

It depended on: A game that swung back and forth on the elements was finally decided by Kevin McLoughlin’s goal in the 70th minute. To Meath’s disappointment, it was her own mistake that led to the crucial points. Robin Clarke, corner novice, coughed the ball and Mayo took advantage of it.

CAN’T IGNORE: Conditions were terrible, but Meath’s lack of firepower costs it. You have previously returned 1-9, 0-7 and 2-5 tallies in Division 1.

NICE DAY: James Horan was pleased that he had made eight league debuts in his three games so far. Eoghan McLoughlin came on as a substitute in Navan while newcomers Bryan Walsh and Ryan O’Donoghue were involved in a fighting victory.

BAD DAY: Horan announced that seasoned defender Colm Boyle had suffered a serious knee injury against Dublin, but has not confirmed a report that this is a major setback.

PHYSIO-ROOM: Andy McEntee confirmed that Meath striker Ben Brennan suffered a serious collision injury during training.

SIDELINE SMARTS: Meath made only two substitutions and got the fast Ratoath duo Eamon and Joey Wallace. The team’s bad shooting under miserable conditions – it hit a total of 14 men – was ultimately not in his hands. Mayo was not in top form, but fought consistently well.

BEST ON SHOW: Ryan O’Donoghue did a ton of good work for Mayo in a day for the hard-boiled. The center forward, a freshman who has played all three games this season, scored one point and scored Kevin McLoughlin’s last two goals, resulting in a 1-1 draw that decided the game.

THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Sean Hurson distributed five yellow cards, three to Mayo, and left Meath manager Andy McEntee excited because of his minimal extra time at the end of injury time.

NEXT UP? Mayo will face Monaghan again on February 23. Meath desperately needs victories but will be an outsider against host Kerry on the same day.

Reporter name: Paul Keane.

DISCUSSION POINT

Donegal will still have a chance to stay in Division 1, though the defeat against Galway that Mayo held in a draw in Round 1 leaves them angry. They hope these lost points will not be expensive and will not pull them into a relegation battle that is usually waiting for teams to move up from Division 2 After three defeats in a row, relegation was difficult to manage. Worse, Meath still has to play against Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan and has only one home game against Galway. Recent history suggests that if Meath and Donegal don’t both descend, at least one of them will descend. Five of the eight teams that won Division 2 promotion between 2015 and 2018 – Down, Cavan, Kildare, Roscommon and Cavan – immediately relegated the following season. Cavan and Roscommon were both sent out of Division 1 in 2019 after they had only progressed together in 2018. Andy McEntee, manager of Meath, said: “It would always be a real challenge. But I said last year that our season would not be determined by the Leinster final and it will not be by either surviving in Division 1 or this year not defined. “