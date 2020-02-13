Andy Farrell has challenged his Irish players to fight England this weekend in the Guinness PRO14 campaign when the six-nation campaign resumes in Twickenham in nine days.

After the championship was interrupted this weekend between rounds two and three, the Irish head coach kept only 23 players for a 36-hour training camp in Cork that ended this afternoon.

The limited squad ended the camp with an unscheduled training session on the all-weather 4G surface in Musgrave Park after a scheduled open training session was postponed to 3,500 followers after heavy rain over night made the grass field at the Cork Institute of Technology unplayable.

The 13 players who were released from the squad after Saturday’s bonus point win over Wales will be represented in their provinces this weekend, and Farrell knows exactly what he wants to see from them when he thinks about choosing for the trip Twickenham thinks on Sunday February 23rd.

“Hopefully a lively bunch that raises its hand and takes note of us,” said the head coach this afternoon. “We will watch this weekend.

“As we said earlier, competition for places is key for us. Of course, we will make the right call for the team on the way.

We are interested to see, not only the guys who are going, but also the guys we have looked at and scanned in the past three or four months.

“We are excited to see how rugby in the province will develop this weekend in general.”

Farrell recognized that Ireland had to be much more clinical in scoring goals against England than it had in their first home wins over Scotland and Wales, but added that the squad would travel to London in good spirits and that it was “just as confident” be how you can go to Twickenham “

Farrell said: “We know the task ahead. We know what to expect when you get there.

“We know that England is pretty proud of playing at home like we do at Aviva. We feel in a decent place.

“We’re looking forward to the next week. We had a few good days here. I’m sure the boys are looking forward to coming to the camp on Monday night and having a big week ahead of us. We have to be like that.” The.”

Farrell described the camp in Cork as an “interesting few days”, but regretted the cancellation of the open training session at the CIT.

“We trained yesterday and the field was soft. It was good to have a decent session. The Groundsmen had done as much as they could, but the rain was heavy last night. We got up early this morning and it was not practical.

“We are disappointed … the children missed it. We came to Cork to connect with the Cork people and the 3,500 people who wanted to visit us during the training – we could have connected and signed autographs at the end of the session. Because of the security regulations, there was none of it.

“We had a duty of care towards the players – the U-20s and our boys. In the end, we had a decent session. We’re happy with it, but disappointed for the people of Cork.”