Andy Cohen teaches son Benjamin how to swim in the photo

advertisement

They grow up at lightning speed! Andy Cohen It’s about sharing daily updates on paternity with his little boy Benjamin – and he recently revealed that his little son has accomplished a new feat.

The 51-year-old visited Instagram on Friday, January 24 to show a photo of his only son standing next to a pool. “Swimming lesson!” Wrote the TV personality next to the photo, in which Benjamin can be seen how he is ready to take a bath. Check out the adorable photo below!

People liked the post as they went into the comments to respond. “The sweetest! And I love how his hair grows,” enthused one fan. Another added: “Swimming lessons are the best! Go Ben!” The famous host greeted his child on February 5, 2019 with a surrogate mother. Andy is a busy man, but he still found a way to do all of his work at once.

advertisement

“I just take it day by day and just say yes to things that I love passionately and that I want to do,” said live star “Watch What Happens” once a week while promoting his Purina partnership. “I refused [opportunities]. They read as follows: “Would you like to present an award at the Billboard Awards?”: “Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.” I would be in the past. “It does, however, help little Benjamin make no fuss makes.

“Ben’s personality is really cute,” Andy revealed to the outlet. “He examines the room and the situation before deciding and giving you everything that is different from me. I go in and I say, “Hey everyone!” You can pass it on to everyone and it stays there. But he waits a bit before giving you his full smile. “Aww!

However, there is a chance that Andy may have more of those sweet moments with another child. “I mean, it’s in my mind, but it’s not … nothing in the oven,” said Andy Closer Weekly exclusively on September 25th.

We can’t wait to see what other adventures await Andy and Benjamin!

advertisement