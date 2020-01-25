advertisement

The end of an era. Andy Cohen paid tribute to his former Bravo-Costar Vicki Gunvalson after the Real Housewives of Orange County announced their exit from the show.

51-year-old Cohen went on social media on Friday January 24th to share his personal thoughts about Gunvalson’s departure a few hours after the news.

“I remember seeing Vicki Gunvalson for the first time. Occasionally our eyes met when I grilled the other women, and she winked at me optimistically and foamingly while her two dimples glowed. “The host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen took a photo of himself and Gunvalson along with a solo shot of the reality TV star. “She winked at me year after year and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original who has remained her authentic self from her family van freakout to her last reunion. “

He continued, “It’s hard to stay exactly who you are after you’ve been on TV for so long, but Vicki is unique. Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over yet (This picture is actually from season 3 of Reunion, and I always liked it very much.) ❤️ ❤️ #RHOC. ”

Gunvalson, 57, shocked fans when she announced on Friday that she would not be returning in The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 15th season. The founder of Coto Insurance told Us Weekly exclusively that she decided to leave the show because she and Bravo were “unevenly aligned”.

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to Orange County’s real housewives,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I would like to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for your journey with me.”

Unimpressed by her departure from the show, Gunvalson continued to highlight her many upcoming ventures. “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating, and inspiring,” she said. “My podcast with Westwood One will be released shortly and I will say a lot more about it on Whoop it up with Vicki. I hope you will join me on my new journey, so please stay tuned.”

She concluded: “I love all my fans and would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

An insider exclusively told us that Gunvalson was not asked to return to the successful Bravo series. “She made it very clear that she would not return as a friend, so they would not try to offer it to her again,” the source revealed.

Gunvalson was cast as a full-time housewife when she moved to the Real Housewives of Orange Country in the first season in March 2006. She was demoted to a “friend” for season 14 in 2019.

