Can you belive that Andy Cohen’S son Benjamin is already 1 year old ?! Although it feels like yesterday when the host of Watch What Happens Live greeted his first child with a surrogate mother, the time has passed since Andy became a father in February 2019.

At the time, the 51-year-old boy announced the incredible moment on Instagram. “IMPRESSIVE! This is my son Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 pounds, 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 p.m. PT”, enthused Andy in the caption. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I am in love . And speechless. And forever grateful for an incredible replacement. And I’m a father. Impressive. “

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Just a few months after Ben’s birth, the Bravo star – who excitedly revealed that he was expecting his child by surrogate mother in December 2018 – celebrated his very first Father’s Day in June 2019.

“It was really good!” Said the proud father sweetly with the socket. “It was great. We had a trip. He and I went upstairs. We had brunch with a few other gay dads.” Aww!

In September 2019, the moderator from Radio Andy Closer Weekly informed about the exciting milestones of little Ben. “He is great, he sits on, he is crawling,” said Andy Closer exclusively when he took part in the 2019 Clio Awards. “He dances, I keep singing The Grateful Dead to him, he’s great.”

He also indicated whether he wanted to give Benjamin a little brother or sister. “I might consider having one more – I’m thinking about it,” he said to Extra.

The beloved television personality repeated this feeling while talking to Closer. “I mean, it’s in my mind, but it’s not … nothing in the oven,” said Andy.

We can’t wait for the talk show host to add another adorable baby to his brood! At the moment we are just glad that he has Ben in his life and that they have each other.

