advertisement

Prairie View (7-10, 3-1) vs Jackson State (5-13, 2-3)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8.30 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Two guards are issued while Gerard Andrus and Prairie View compete against Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State. Senior Andrus has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and has averaged 16.4 in his last five games. Jarrett, a junior, has scored an average of 15.2 points in the last five games.

advertisement

GREAT MEN ON CAMPUS: Jackson State’s Jarrett averaged 18.3 points, while Roland Griffin collected 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Panthers, Andrus scored an average of 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, while Darius Williams scored 11.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers made only 66.2 points per game in five conference games, an improvement over the 78.5 points per game they tried to allow in non-conference games, and went 3 for 17 in their last three games. He also made 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-10 this year if it allows for 73 points or more and 5-3 if opponents are kept below 73.

GROUND CLEARANCE: Chancellor Ellis of Prairie View attempted 91 three points and achieved 41.8 percent of it. In the last three games, he was 6 to 11.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Jackson’s defense has forced opponents to make an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which is the country’s 20th quota. The Prairie View offense reversed the ball to 20.5 percent of its possession (256th place among Division I teams).

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

,

advertisement