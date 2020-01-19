Andrew's back: the disgraceful prince alongside Queen's royal plan for Harry and Meghan revealed

advertisement

Prince Andrew is back and resumed public appearances for the first time since facing heat for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He appeared on Sunday with The Queen, following a memorable announcement that Prince Harry and wife Meghan would sever almost all their ties with the royal family in favor of a more private life.

advertisement

AP

The queen went to church where she laughed completely after announcing that Prince Harry and Meghan would break almost all their ties with the royal family in favor of a more private life.

The queen was completely smiling when she went to church with Andrew, despite a tumultuous few months for the royal family.

She was greeted by royal supporters when she and her son Prince Andrew entered the church near her Sandringham House estate.

READ MORE:

* Harry and Meghan jumped out of the pot and into the fire

* Meghan Markle saw a visit to a women’s center in Canada amidst Royal Drama

* Royal Christmas: Charlotte and George join the Sandringham service

* Royal interviews that surprised the world

* The Queen: It’s over

The 93-year-old Queen is managing a family crisis caused by Harry and Meghan’s determination to spend most of their time in Canada and to completely change their relationship with the rest of the royal family.

In a statement issued Saturday night, she gave events the best possible face by saying, “I want to thank them for all of their dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan is so quickly one become of the family. “

Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on the new relationship that is expected to start this spring. His father Prince Charles and brother Prince William have also been silent.

Harry and Meghan will stop using their ‘royal highness’ titles and will lose all access to public funds when they stop performing official functions. The news is greeted with horror in the Sandringham area, where the queen and her family are famous figures.

AP

The duke and duchess of Sussex are freed from royal duties.

Royal viewer Rosie Viles, waiting for a glimpse of the queen, said she was not shocked by the decision but upset.

“It is very sad that he feels he has to give up royal duties, but he has clearly made that decision and I think some of it might have something to do with his mother, Princess Diana,” she said, referring to the death of Diana in 1997 when she was chased by the press: “I am sad, but it is his decision at the end of the day and the queen has clearly solved everything.”

– With AP

advertisement