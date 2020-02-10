In a recent statement to the New York Times, Andrew Yang expressed support for the idea that Palestinian refugees and their descendants could return to Israel. Then he took it back.

Last week the newspaper published Democratic Presidents’ responses to a number of foreign policy issues, including Israel.

One of the questions concerned the question of whether Palestinian refugees and their descendants should have the right to return to Israel. Elected officials across the US political spectrum have historically opposed the idea. President Donald Trump’s recently published peace plan does not offer the Palestinians the right to return.

Yang, a long-shot candidate, answered “yes” to the Times question without further explanation. The other candidates answered no or that the problem should be part of the negotiations between the two sides. Pete Buttigieg didn’t answer.

skip

– Yang

But on Monday Yang withdrew. The former tech manager, whose platform is based on creating a universal basic income, was asked on Twitter by Eric Weinstein, a managing director of Thiel Capital, to clarify his answer.

Related articles

“It was answered by an employee who I believe misunderstood the question,” wrote Yang. “I believe that the Palestinians should have a say in their future, but I do not believe that all refugees and descendants have the right to return to Israel. Appreciate your exclamation. ”