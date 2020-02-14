Sofia Matias

February 14, 2020

Fleabag’s ‘Hot Priest’ and BBC Sherlocks Moriarty will meet fans on Saturday March 21st

MCM Comic Con is on its way to Birmingham in March (Sat 21 – Sun 22) and announcements on the guest list have started to warm up. Speaking of “hot”; You will most likely know him as The Priest from the BBC hit series Fleabag, but his impressive list of credits also includes His Dark Materials, 1917, Pride and Sherlock from the BBC.

Irish actor Andrew Scott will delight the audience, sign autographs and take pictures for posterity only for the first day of the event (Sat, March 21st). Tickets are available now and enthusiastic fans can book a photo shoot shortly before the event.

Scott joins some voices from My Hero Academia and hits the game Red Dead Redemption 2 in the list of announced guests. The two-day event is expected to lure thousands of science fiction fans, players, collectors, and more into the NEC, offering a cosplay masquerade, Q&A, panels, a comic village, lots of stands, and even space for the younger geeks, The treehouse.

MCM Birmingham Comic Con, NEC, Sat 21 – Sun 22 Mar. For more information, visit mcmcomiccon.com/birmingham-march-2020