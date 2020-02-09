This was a great win for Ireland, Andy Farrell and his older players.

Andrew Conway of Ireland shoots his team’s fourth attempt despite Johnny McNicholl of Wales’s tackle at Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

You could say it’s the best thing this group has played since the Grand Slam, and I don’t think you would be very wrong.

In connection with everything that has been said and written since the defeat against the All Blacks in the World Cup quarter-finals, both about the collective and about individuals like Sexton, Murray, O’Mahony and CJ Stander, this competition is a dangerous one The Welsh side had the potential to be a real land mine.

And let’s not talk about the bush – this was a very good Welsh site. It is not for nothing that they are Grand Slam champions and the youngest semi-finalists in the World Cup.

In this regard, Ireland’s 24:14 bonus point win was an excellent result with a corresponding performance. There was improved attack performance, some of the best passes I’ve seen from this side in years, and an unscrupulous flank on either side of the ball.

Ireland

15.Jordan Larmour – This was a real performance boost from Larmour. He went off very well, tried incredibly well and looked really dangerous when he changed foot. He really hits the # 15 jersey. 8.10

14. Andrew Conway – Is there such a thing as a perfect game? If so, I think Andrew Conway was around here. He has achieved outstanding defensive results, hunted kicks excellently and dominated every moment that got in his way. A top performance. 9.10

13. Robbie Henshaw – If he had stayed with it, he would have been there with a clear reputation for the player of the game. I thought he physically dominated every collision he got into and looked like old Henshaw. Very strong. 8.10

12. Bundee Aki – He’s underestimated – it’s part of the territory if you’re a project player – but this was a classic Aki game. Strong defensive contact, effective with the ball in hand and another flanker over the ball. 8/10

11. Jacob Stockdale – A very solid feat from Stockdale. 7.10

10. Johnny Sexton – He was bad, he was bellicose, he was damn good. A very good trip for the Irish captain. 8.10

9. Conor Murray – The nonsense about Murray’s alleged decline to test levels showed itself for a second week in a row. This was a high quality performance by a high quality operator. 8.10

1. Cian Healy – A decent feat for Healy. Solid scrummaging and a few good shots in and around the breakdown. 7.10

2. Rob herring – This was the best thing I saw from Herring in a green jersey. Solid foundations, one or two small mistakes, but very strong overall. 7.10

3. Tadhg Furlong – This was a great game for Furlong. He played closer to # 9 this time and had a bigger impact on the close collisions. 8.10

4. James Ryan – The improved performance of the Irish tight-five was led by impressive Ryan. I don’t think this guy knows how to make a bad game. 8.10

5. Iain Henderson – That was better from the Ulster captain. I still feel like he’s playing in himself, but he had more positive moments in this game than last week. 6.10

6. Peter O’Mahony – O’Mahony backed up his great game last weekend with another one of those games that should make even the most stupid experts think twice about what he’s testing. He had another almost complete performance here. 8.10

7. Josh Van Der Flier – Another day, another relentless job by Van Der Flier trying to top it off. 7.10

8. CJ Stander – I thought Storm Ciara was up to the force of nature in this game. You should rename it Storm Stander. The Limerick man struck the Welsh collapse and changed the course of the competition several times in favor of Ireland. Top class. 9.10

Wales

15. Leigh Halfpenny – A good day for Halfpenny. He was decent under the high ball, had a good transition and was one of the better players in Wales. 6.10

14. George North – The game was mostly in the north. 4.10

13. Nick Tompkins – This game would always be a much tougher appearance than his debut against Italy last weekend and that worked out well. Some decent moments were largely overshadowed by a day when he felt uncomfortable in defense rooms. 4.10

12. Hadleigh Parkes – A decent day for Parkes. His fumble on the line will wobble, but he was consistently a good player for Wales. A quality operator. 6.10

11. Josh Adams / Johnny McNicholl – Adams wasn’t rating long enough. McNicholl had a pretty outstanding game for Wales without ever really looking like he was going to make a breakthrough moment. 5.10

10. Dan Biggar – Biggar played pretty well before leaving the field with an HIA. Wales definitely lost effectiveness when he left the field. 6.10

9. Tomos Williams – The outstanding Welsh player for me. His passport quality and energy was a constant highlight. 7.10

8. Taulupe Faletau – It’s great to see Faletau on the square again, but he’ll be disappointed with his impact here. 5.10

7. Justin Tipuric – Another very visible game from Tipuric, especially in defense. If Wales won that, it would have come from him. 6.10

6. Aaron Wainwright – The game seemed to overtake Wainwright in almost every facet of his game. 5.10

5. Alun Wyn Jones – A high quality defensive performance? Expected. Offloads? Less so. A good performance for a living legend of the game. 6.10

4.Jake ball – All in all a pretty bad ball trip. It had no effect on the forward collisions. 4.10

3. Dillon Lewis – This was a fairly decent scrummaging effort by Lewis, but he didn’t make a real impression in live play. 5.10

2. Ken Owens – A typical hard work by Owens. 6.10

1. Wyn Jones – I thought Jones had a mixed game in almost every way you would judge him. Nothing special, neither good nor bad. 5.10