Thursday, just before the NBA trade deadline, the news broke that the Detroit Pistons had exchanged Andre Drummond to the The Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the news, Drummond went on Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the pistons which exchange him without “giving him the high head”.

The next day, Pistons executive Ed Stefanski told reporters that he had been in contact with the Drummond camp and they knew that the Pistons had discussed with teams an exchange.

The Saturday, Drummond spoke to reporters and he said he “thought it was a joke” when he first heard that he had been traded to the Cavaliers.

“I thought it was a joke at first, but obviously when everything is set up, I’m really excited to be somewhere I want,” Drummond told reporters after his first training with the Cavaliers. “I’m really excited to start a new chapter here.”

When asked if he felt despised by the Pistons, Drummond took to the highways … this time.

“I can’t wait to play in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey,” said Drummond. “I am delighted to be here and everything is happening for a reason.”

–Quotes via Rod Beard, The Detroit News– LINK

