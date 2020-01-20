Andhra Pradesh art teacher paints his way to fame

advertisement

His preference for art has not only brought laurels, but has also earned him several records. Although viewing records themselves is not the end for Diyya Ananda Raju, it has been proven to be the means to reach the last art lover in society.

Raju, who works as an art teacher at Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College, Pulivendula, is a well-known name in the field of school education and the arena of drawing and painting. From Lord Ganesha to Mahatma Gandhi, his style of displaying an icon is chock full of panache.

The art teacher became famous with his 1,016 paintings by Lord Ganesha. “For every art lover, the Ganesha with the elephant’s head is the easiest and most versatile among the Indian pantheon of gods. It can easily be portrayed in a variety of ways, “Raju says in an interview with The Hindu.

He claims to be the largest such collection of Ganesha images in the country, with 700 line drawings and the rest in painting format. He portrayed Ganesha as a “Kalasam” (earthen jar), Sankhu (shell) and other sacred forms, apart from standing, sitting and lying postures. The series of paintings was shown last year at CP Brown Library on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

The other major attraction is the 71-meter-long national flag that he designed, which was proudly presented on the Kadapa parade ground to commemorate the 71st Independence Day. The interesting feature of the flag is not only the gigantic size, but the way the “Ashoka Chakra” was replaced by a bust image of Mahatma Gandhi, made with one lakh sticker “bindis”. The flag idea not only earned him praise from the then cabinet ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and C. Adinarayana Reddy, but also a coveted spot in 20 national and international record books.

On the way

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, Mr. Anand Raju has organized more than 20 solo and thirty group art shows at various exhibitions in the state. He recently received the “Excellent teacher icon award 2019” from Uttar Pradesh Book of Records.

