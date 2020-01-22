advertisement

David Koechner has applied for divorce from his 21-year-old wife. The actor who played Champ Kind in Anchorman breaks up with Ms. Leigh Koechner. Court documents received from TMZ show that Koechner is striving for joint custody of their three minor children; The 13-year-old twins William and Audrey and the 8-year-old Eva.

The couple have a total of five children, two of them adults. After their first meeting with an airline, they married in the summer of 1998. The reasons for the divorce are currently unknown, but Leigh Koechner happens to be a motivational speaker who is currently teaching a 6-week webinar on divorce.

In addition to Anchorman, Koechner is best known for his rare appearances in The Office as Todd Packer, the greasy traveling salesman and best friend of Steve Carells Michael Scott.

The workplace sitcom went out of thin air in 2013, but remains a frequent topic of discussion, most recently due to the bombing announcement in summer to leave Netflix for the new NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. The new streamer is expected to hit the market this summer and leave Netflix in 2021. Given that the show was streamed 52 billion times on its platform, that’s a huge loss.

There is also the question of a possible revival series, although nothing has been officially announced. Greg Daniels, who developed the US series from his British counterpart, apparently told former NBC Entertainment boss Bob Greenblatt about an idea he had to bring back.

Greenblatt, who is now overseeing HBO Max, just told The Hollywood Reporter last month that he “spoke to Daniels about restarting The Office four years ago,” adding that he wants to do so and actually has an idea for it , “

In October Daniels contacted Entertainment Weekly directly, but said the show was “so perfect that I would hesitate to open it”.

“We had the option to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like being interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s an artistic whole. But that means I pull it on.” I don’t know, the cast speaks from time to time of getting back together in some form, but I don’t see a restart as Will & Grace started it. “

