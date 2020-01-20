Ancelotti talks about the chances of Calvert-Lewin in England

advertisement

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a worthy entry into England’s next team, with the 22-year-old becoming one of the best players in the country.

Calvert-Lewin is waiting for a senior call-up but has played 17 times for England Under-21s, enjoying his best season so far after achieving his score to 11 goals with the leveler in the 1-1 weekend draw in West Ham.

With Tottenham striker Harry Kane expecting to miss friendly games against Italy and Denmark with a hamstring injury at the end of March, the English boss Gareth Southgate may be forced to look for new options.

And asked if Calvert-Lewin is ready to bow his senior to the national side, Ancelotti replied: “Of course he can play. He showed a lot of quality in the last game, he can play for England, no doubt about it.

“England has fantastic strikers, he has to fight, but he has the quality and the ability to be a great striker in England and for England.

“Dominic is doing really well, he has to continue, he has good qualities at the moment, his feeling in this period is really good.”

However, Ancelotti pointed out that Calvert-Lewin is already on England’s radar and adds: “I don’t have to tell Southgate to look at Dominic because he has already done so. Southgate has its own right to decide.”

Calvert-Lewin is ready to take the lead again when Newcastle visits Goodison Park on Tuesday-evening, with the knee injury that led to missing Richarlison at London Stadium and would put the Brazilian offside again.

Richarlison returned to training on Monday, but reported pain, so he is not at risk. Neither was Alex Iwobi, who missed the last six games of Everton after he had a dyke battle against Arsenal before Christmas.

Fellow midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is also on the sidelines due to a groin injury, while Ancelotti makes a late decision over Michael Keane, who was training again on Monday after a neck problem that meant he missed the trip to West Ham.

Newcastle itself has a long list of victims, something that Ancelotti attributed to a busy schedule that gave players insufficient time to recover from games.

With Everton eliminated from the FA Cup, they won’t be taking action this weekend, while next month’s winter break gives players another chance to recharge their batteries.

The Italian said: “This is the period in which we have played many games, the players are not recovering well. Playing takes more risk during this period.

“We are busy, lots of games and after this game we have a period in which we can train well, rest well. It will be better on the injury aspect.

“The fact that there is a winter break in February can help all teams get better at the end of the season. This is for sure. “

Ancelotti revealed that there will be no trip to warmer areas during the winter break, and adds: “The plan is to give the players some rest, maybe four or five days, and then start training here.

“I want to stay here at Finch Farm because we have a fantastic training ground so we don’t have to travel all over the world. It’s better to stay here.”

