Analysts said the Fed's quasi-QE program would soon be a loser

advertisement

Getty Images

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell has argued that bond purchases are not quantitative easing, but investors were skeptical.

According to a new study released on Tuesday, the expansion of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has supported cyclical and financial stocks since last fall, and weighed on defensive stocks such as utilities and telecommunications.

advertisement

This could reverse by mid-year when the central bank is expected to curb purchases, said Roberto Perli, a former Fed employee and now analyst at Cornerstone Macro.

Since mid-October, the Fed has been buying $ 60 billion in treasury bills each month and lending the repo market $ billion. The purchases expanded the Fed’s balance sheet from around $ 3.8 trillion in September to nearly $ 4.1 trillion.

The S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.27%

has risen 12.1% since the plan was announced.

Read: Fed is ready when the markets get mixed up

There has been a lively debate as to whether this is another round of quantitative easing or quantitative easing. Investors believe this is the case, but Fed officials disagree as the Fed does not buy the entire yield curve over debt to cut long-term rates.

It was remarkable last week when Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, said that both camps were at least partially correct.

While maintaining the Fed’s stance that purchases are not QE, he admitted that they have some “QE-like effects” in the market.

Read: Feds Kaplan fears that investors will be given the green light to take risks from the balance sheet policy

Perli said his study found that Fed policy helped share prices by increasing valuation or multiple performance.

The equity multiples refers to valuation standards such as the price-earnings ratio.

Over the past 12 months, Fed policy has seen the S&P 500 index multiples rise 14.2%, or 60% of the total, he said. Since September, Fed policy has caused the S&P multiplier to increase 7%, he said.

Cyclical stocks made the biggest profit last year, he said. The Fed’s balance sheet has expanded the energy sector’s multiples by almost 20%. Other cyclical sectors such as financials and commodities are also winners.

The losers were defensive stocks like telecommunications and utilities.

What’s next?

The Fed will stop buying assets recently and the central bank’s balance sheet should flatten, Perli said. Of course, this has the opposite effect on multiples.

As a result, the cyclical and financial sectors are likely to suffer the most, and defense stocks will benefit.

It is uncertain when all of this will happen.

“Mid-year is a reasonable placeholder,” said Perli. He said the Fed could reduce repo purchases and use “until the market can stand on its own.”

Fed officials will discuss their accounting policies next week at their January meeting.

The Fed President of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, who will be a voting FOMC member this year, said the Fed was not yet in the “decision-making phase” on the balance sheet earlier this month.

The central bank wants to find reserves in which the financial system can function smoothly.

At some point, the Fed’s balance sheet will flatten out.

“The Fed’s balance sheet policy in the future should in itself be a risk trigger,” he said.

advertisement