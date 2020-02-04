Advertisement

Little has gone well for the Detroit Lions in 2019.

Despite quarterback Matthew Stafford playing at MVP level, the team around him was not as efficient. Of course, Stafford was forced to miss the rest of the season due to complications from his injured back.

The team fell to a 3-12-1 record, and was outside again watching this year’s playoffs.

So what should fans expect in 2020? According to analyst Michael Rothstein, it’s number 9 that should make fans feel better next season.

“The quarterback said that at the end of the season everything was going well and he was led to believe that he would not be affected by the back injury that prevented him from playing in the last eight 2019 games. Considering Stafford was playing at a Pro Bowl level before the injury and has a clear connection to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, this is reason to believe in a team that spent a second consecutive year in the NFC North cellar. Having a healthy Stafford is a good start for a franchise that needs a successful off season to have a chance in 2020. “

Of course, speculation continues to grow over whether the team will select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with third overall pick. But you can bet that if he is in good health, Stafford will be under the center of Detroit next season.

Do you agree with Rothstein’s comments?

– – Quotes courtesy of Heavy.com – –

