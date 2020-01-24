An umbrella becomes a deadly monster in this really cool and very short viral video

advertisement

“I create funny animations and videos. Usually it’s all about explosions and all kinds of insanity. ” Patiffonka You can find explanations on his Patreon page. This is a pretty perfect introduction to the latest video he released this week. With good reason, it has gone viral.

In the 13-second short film, which currently only contains 1.1 million views of @ Patiffonka’s tweet – plus 3 million additional views thanks to a tweet from @ Lumrunner that made us aware of the video this afternoon – awakened a man’s umbrella Life for itself in a subway station that turns into a spider-like monster and rages.

The short video, which has quickly amassed over 100,000 re-tweets, is completely without sound and explanation, and frankly, it makes it much more creepy.

Check out the video below, along with a making-of tweet below!

