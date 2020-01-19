An old monastery in Te Aroha has been renovated into a historic residence

advertisement

You don’t have to make a solemn vow to spend the night in one of the Te Aroha nun room – just swipe your feet at the door.

The monastery of the city has been converted into a guesthouse for holidaymakers who want a relaxing and reflective visit to Te Aroha.

Owner and hostess Denise Herbert bought the old monastery of the Sisters of Mercy in 2008 after it had remained empty for many years.

With a creative idea and the support of neighbors, Herbert and her deceased husband spent a year renovating the monastery into a historic residence with all modern conveniences.

MARK TAYLOR / MATERIAL

Denise Herbert bought a monastery in Te Aroha and turned it into a guesthouse.

“My husband Paul, who has since died, was attracted by the idea of ​​buying it and making it a place for tourists,” said Herbert.

“We both wanted to retire and it was something we could do to keep us busy.

“It is a lot of work to do it alone now, but I still enjoy meeting new people from all over the world.”

The monastery was once called the monastery of mercy and is located behind the Catholic Church of Saint Joseph and the Saint Joseph School on the corner of Koromiko St and Burgess St.

Sisters of Mercy came from Auckland to Te Aroha in 1903 after the then parish of Te Aroha had invited the sisters to set up a school and monastery for students.

Although the Catholic parish was founded in Te Aroha in 1894, the Convent of Mercy was not built until 1977. The previous monastery, Lourdes Convent, was built around 1908, but was demolished because it cost too much to run and was not up to fire safety standards.

Herbert said that Paul grew up in Te Aroha and was one of the approximately 55 students who attended the Lourdes Monastery.

MARK TAYLOR / MATERIAL

Sister Angela, the head teacher, Sister Agatha, Sister Lena, Sister Patrice, and Sister Austin in 1976.

“He had many memories of schooling in the neighboring building, so he had a personal relationship with the building.

“When we bought the building, we immediately knew that we wanted to turn it into living space.”

Although there may not be Jesus in every room above the bed or rosary beads, there are still functions throughout the place that refer to history.

Herbert said she wanted to keep the place in style with its history, but also wanted to look clean and tidy.

“When we bought the monastery, it had been empty for years, so there were not many items left.

“I suppose they didn’t really have much, but we tried to keep parts of the place that show what it used to look like.”

MARK TAYLOR / MATERIAL

One day, while gardening, Denise Herbert got a waxwork of a nun.

Much of the exterior has remained the same and items that have been left behind are on display, such as the cross at the front of the building, stained glass windows, the kitchen and a picture of one of the nuns who are believed to be on the site. There is even a concrete cross hidden beneath the monastery, and a wax figure guards Herbert in her office.

“We have a habit (non-outfit) that guests can also wear if they want to recreate photos in the monastery and have a little fun.”

Herbert lives at the front of the building where the original kitchen, living room and music rooms were. The five guest rooms, at the rear of the building, are where the nuns used to sleep.

There is also a studio unit at the front that is wheelchair accessible and a private bathroom.

Although there was no whisper of ghosts locked up in the monastery, Herbert said that customers often mention that the place looks peaceful.

“We get people from all over the world, and many who come back time and time again. I have a map on the wall in my office with dots where my guests come from.

She said that one of the original nuns who lived in this monastery also stayed in the studio a few years ago.

“She was in the 80s, but didn’t have much to say about her time there, but she did comment on the name of this place.”

MARK TAYLOR / MATERIAL

Although the Catholic parish was founded in Te Aroha in 1894, the monastery of mercy was not built until 1977.

