Matanyahu Englman is accused of repaying the man who chose him as his profession, Benjamin Netanyahu, since he became a state auditor. A few weeks after he took office, Englman had the Prime Minister borrow millions of shekels for his legal defense from a friend, US businessman Spencer Partrich, who witnessed one of the three corruption cases against Netanyahu – the Gift of Tycoons affair.

The fact that the Knesset selects the controller – which means that it has to provide support from many people who may be subject to its audits in the future – raises ethical questions. This was definitely the case with Netanyahu.

But in another case it is the same. Haaretz has learned that Englman imposed a small fine on Zeev Elkin, despite concluding that the environment minister accepted more than 6 million shekels ($ 1.75 million) in illegal campaign contributions when he voted for the 2018 Mayor of Jerusalem ran for office.

Elkin was Netanyahu’s whip in mobilizing votes for Englman’s appointment, as was he for the appointment of Englman’s predecessor Joseph Shapira. He is the one who has convinced both the right-wing leaders and the Knesset members of the center-left block.

When the race started, Elkin Englman gave some useful advice: meet with as many MKs as possible, because direct contact is your best weapon. Englman listened and met dozens of MKs. He and Elkin would even keep each other informed of the progress of their efforts.

In 2018 Elkin ran for mayor of Jerusalem. He funded his campaign mainly through loans from business people who gave him loan guarantees of 8 million shekels. Moshe Shvets, a Canadian businessman near Chabad in Russia, guaranteed a loan of 2 million shekels. High-tech entrepreneur Yuri Zelvensky and businessman Alexander Malis each guaranteed 1 million shekels. The businessman Lev Kagno guaranteed 700,000 shekels and a man named Temur Ben Yehuda guaranteed 360,000 shekels.

According to the law, the mayor and the parties elected to the city council receive state support after the election, which is proportional to their participation in the ballot box. Elkin knew that to repay the donors who guaranteed his loans, he had to win the mayor competition plus four city council seats. Instead, he lost in the first round and his party only won two seats.

Prime Minister Benjamina Netanyahu with Zeev Elkin who walks through the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on October 24, 2018

Unpleasant record

Each city council seat in Jerusalem has 1.35 million shekels in government funds, so Elkin’s party received 2.7 million shekels. The data obtained from Haaretz show that his campaign expenditure was 9.4 million shekels. He was left with a deficit of 6.7 million shekels ($ 1.96 million), which was covered by his wealthy followers when making use of their loan guarantees.

After the election, Elkin met with all of his guarantors and tried to explain what went wrong. Some have not hid their misfortune by wasting their money. Elkin promised to try to repay the money, but the government funding and the few donations he received covered only 18 percent of the debt.

“People knew they were taking a risk,” said Elkin to Haaretz. “But they didn’t think the risk was that big, and neither did I. It certainly wasn’t pleasant.”

He added that he was giving the Ministry of Environment’s legal adviser the names of all of his guarantors and decided not to interfere in any of their affairs as a minister. “This is a conflict of interest that I carry with me all my life,” he said.

Immediately after a local election, the state auditor checks whether the mayor candidates and the parties have complied with the legal restrictions. If not, he can punish them by withdrawing up to 15 percent of their government funding.

A specialist said that the amount of the fine was determined by criteria such as the number of violations, the amount of illegal donations and the extent to which the spending ceiling was exceeded. Former auditor Shapira found fines to be too small a sanction and tried to obtain the right to impose stricter penalties.

After the local elections in 2013, Shapira took 13 percent of his state funds from the then mayor Nir Barkat (around 400,000 shekels) because Barkat had exceeded the upper limit. He had a deficit of 10 million shekels, which he had covered out of his own pocket.

Hfererut, the party headed by Ofer Berkovitch, lost 15 percent of its state funds this year (around 470,000 shekels) because “it did not include all the expenses in the financial report it submitted” and because it lacked documents on its contracts with service providers important details that could not be checked, “wrote Shapira.

When officials at the State Comptroller’s Office examined Elkin’s report, they found that it exceeded the spending limit by 1.3 million shekels. In addition, the loan guarantees received became illegal donations. Finally, his party submitted their report very late.

“These three violations should affect the amount of the fine the controller imposes,” said the expert in the field.

After receiving the controller’s results, Elkin asked to meet Englman and his staff. He said that he took a calculated risk in the campaign because he had made a deal with ultra-orthodox candidate Yossi Daitch, who should have given Elkin a good chance of winning.

Elkin’s employees said Daitch wanted to keep the deal by leaning out of the race and tossing Elkin his support, but his patron, rabbinical leader of the Gur Hasidic sect, dreamed one night that Daitch would win the election and resign him would prohibit.

Englman was apparently convinced. He decided to deduct only 3 percent from Elkin’s government funding or 80,000 shekels.

Lenient Englman

The State Comptroller’s Office declined to say what its professional employees thought of the decision. But one person familiar with the office’s work said that she found Englman far too forgiving of Elkin.

“The fact that a candidate exceeded the spending ceiling, piled an astronomical deficit, and submitted his financial report very late is a clear reason for tightening sanctions,” he said.

A senior official at the State Comptroller’s Office said Englman was generally more lenient than his predecessors. The auditor “wanted additional parameters to be taken into account before sanctions were imposed, which of course resulted in a reduction in fines compared to previous auditors,” the official said.

Elkin, on the other hand, believes that Englman shouldn’t have punished him at all. He says that only a series of unexpected events robbed him of the victory by which he repaid the loans.

“I can show that the money should be paid back at every stage of the race,” he said. “But Daitch didn’t come to me and Ofer Berkovitch gained momentum. He emptied my pool of votes and also my cash registers.”

The State Comptroller’s Office replied, “It is illegal to comment on the report before it is published, and it is unfortunate that there are those who comment on a draft report that has not yet been published.”

“In any case, it has been common for years for the auditor to cancel funding based on a number of criteria. Comptroller Englman reviewed the implementation of the 2018 local elections and updated the process accordingly for all candidates for the local elections.

“The law is explicitly laid down, and the High Court referred to these laws in its decisions – that the state auditor has a lot of room to maneuver for policy implementation. The entire guideline is taken into account in the published report. ”

“We want to emphasize that the law does not limit the amount of guarantees that a party can receive for an election campaign. In accordance with the rules … guarantors report applicants and these reports are immediately published on the auditor’s website. (Where applicable) The guarantees are considered a donation and it will be examined whether the donation is legal. ”

“Hearings for candidates in local elections are conducted in accordance with the law and decisions are made in accordance with the rules.

“It should be emphasized that the controller completely rejects any claim about the use of external criteria. We would also like to point out that Comptroller Englman has proven in a long list of decisions since taking office that he examines all aspects of a party financing case based on the need for constructive review under the law based on international principles and upstream standards control principles.

“Over the past few months, the High Court has repeatedly rejected petitions attempting to blame the auditor for foreign considerations. The controller only acts according to the law and his reports are published according to custom. ”