An impasse above the rates affects the distribution of the voter's ID cards

CHENNAI The distribution of Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for new voters and those who have applied to make corrections / changes to Tamil Nadu has been affected.

The request of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (TACTV) Corporation Ltd. and the government for higher rates has not yet been accepted by the Election Commission and therefore the distribution of voter’s identity cards was pending, officials said.

EPIC is distributed through e-Seva centers staffed by TACTV that operate from state buildings. The EC pays an amount per card to the TACTV for its service and the national government for supplying physical infrastructure.

As the EC has not yet accepted the new proposal, hundreds of applicants visiting e-seva centers throughout the state are being rejected every day. According to informed sources, EPIC has not been provided to applicants since March, although an average of 35 to 40 applicants visit e-seva centers in Chennai every day.

Bhagavathi Sampath, a student who is planning his higher education in other states, is still waiting for his new EPIC. “Many central universities want EPIC as one of the documents, despite aadhaar. Unless EPIC is distributed immediately, it will be a challenge for students who sign up for educational institutions in other states, “he said.

Shameel Ahmed from Ambur applied for EPIC a few months ago, but still has to pick up his ticket. “The verification process was also completed a long time ago, but I have not yet received my card,” he said. His friend Zambruth Nawab Hussain also applied earlier this month and still has to get the card. Fabiola Jacob from Chennai said her EPIC had a man’s photo, although the card mentioned “woman” in the details. She said: “It is embarrassing when I cast my vote. I had requested a correction three times, twice by the EPIC camp and once also online. But no response. ”

The Hindu also visited the e-seva center on Dr. Ambedkar Salai in Kodambakkam on Wednesday and was told by assistant Tahsildar (elections) that EPIC had not been issued for many months. She refused to give the required form 001 (also called 1C form) and said, “If we don’t give cards, why should I give the form and the sign unnecessarily?”

A senior official in the Public Elections department said the error was due to an administrative reason. “The government and TACTV demand more discount for a card. The commission has accepted and the problem will be resolved quickly, “he added.

