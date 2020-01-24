An immortal love story - The Hindu

advertisement

Octogenarian Nrusingha Dalai of the village of Nandiagada in the Ganjam district of Odisha believes that his love for his wife will not end with his death.

To show the world his immortal love, he erected her statue, along with his own, on the cremation of the village. His wife, Sumati Dalai, died in 2010.

“I didn’t want the image of my wife to be on the cremation alone. So I decided to have one next to me so she never feels lonely, “Dalai said. He says that Sumati has made him promise that he will never leave her company, even after her death.

Dalai leans towards the statue of his wife as if she is still alive. Despite his old age, he reaches the cremation ground every morning with a bucket of water in one hand and a lathi in the other to support his body. He washes the image and wipes it clean with a new napkin. Sometimes he hugs and beats it. During the meal he serves food on two plates. He eats his meals at the funeral.

Their two sons and a daughter are married. He first worked as a contract agent and sent workers to Burma. He later became a construction contractor.

According to locals, Dalai spends much of his time mumbling words of love to the statue.

Dalai married Sumati from Buguda village in Lungudu in 1970.

