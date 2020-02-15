SAN FRANCISCO – A court appraiser concluded that Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is not authorized to stand trial on federal arms accusations, “because of an unreported mental illness,” according to a California District Court document.

Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, was acquitted of murder at the 2015 San Francisco Pier shootout against Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old medical device sales representative.

He is still facing federal criminal charges, including possession of a firearm and a count of an immigrant illegally held in the United States, and has not pleaded guilty to either.

“If neither side disputes the evaluator’s conclusion, the court would like to investigate what efforts should be made to restore the defendant’s competence through appropriate medication, rather than sending the defendant to a federal agency outside of California,” court documents said 14th of February.

Otherwise, a hearing may be required to examine Garcia Zarate’s competence.

A status conference was scheduled for February 19 to discuss the next steps.

The shoot

Garcia Zarate, a repeat criminal from Mexico, had been deported several times before the shootout and was released in April 2015.

In July of this year, he was run away from Pier 14 in San Francisco in a surveillance video where Steinle had just been shot while walking with her father and friend.

Prosecutors said investigators found leftovers from Garcia Zarate’s right hand, arguing that he played his own “secret version of Russian roulette” and shot it into the crowd.

But his defense said the shooting was accidental and the bullet bounced off the ground and flew over 80 feet before hitting Steinle.

He was acquitted with a lethal weapon for murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault, and was sentenced to three years in prison for having less of a gun charge and being sentenced to crime.

The search for “sanctuary city” was accelerated after the fall

In the aftermath of Steinle’s death in 2015, Google searches for “sanctuary city”.

President Trump and ICE officials used the case to decipher similar guidelines and to push for the construction of a border wall.

For 30 years, San Francisco has maintained its Sanctuary Ordinance that prohibits city officials from supporting ICE unless required by state or federal law.

In 2013, a regulation was passed that, according to the San Francisco Civic Engagement and Immigration Bureau, “limits the limits upon which ICE city law enforcement officers can provide advance notice of someone released from local prison”. “It also prohibits working with ICE arrest requests, sometimes referred to as” ICE holds “.

Steinle’s parents tried in a wrongful death lawsuit to argue that the city and her former sheriff were partially responsible for the death of their daughter after the ICE agents failed to release Garcia Zarate from local custody months before the shooting had informed.

In 2017, a district court rejected the family’s claims. And in 2019, a federal appeals court approved.

“As the main opinion correctly recognizes, the events underlying this case are tragic,” the 2019 court file said. “And some of the plaintiffs’ claims have yet to be heard by the district court. We just think that California officials are immune to lawsuits. “

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction