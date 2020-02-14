As for the question of We Got This Covered by Matt Joseph, the idea of ​​bringing Event Horizon back for a TV show is a terrible idea, whether it’s already in the works because the film was pretty cut and dried. There could have been room for more explanations here and there, but a TV show could absolutely ruin the idea of ​​the film and should focus entirely on something else, with the title ship being a curiosity that needs to be explored and then moved past there otherwise it could be like stretching a taffeta to a point where it is thin enough to be broken by a gentle push of a finger. Yes, the analogy is weird, but as one of those who actually enjoyed Event Horizon, the film is probably more closely aligned to the 1997 cult classic than a television series could ever be, given the premise and plot of the film is simple, and the point It didn’t take much further introspection except to wonder what was going on in the hellish domain the ship had obviously jumped to when it opened an artificial black hole to jump from one point to another.

It’s still a little daunting to think about how big the space really is, because if you calculate how long it could take to get from Earth to another point in the universe, it’s enough to ask yourself how the course and even the concept of time would affect the human body, considering that it would take more than a life to reach our next star. Then there is the idea of ​​wondering if we are really alone in this universe or if we are simply the most primitive species and cannot really see what is going on outside of our sphere of influence. Event Horizon goes far enough to answer this question, albeit in a very brutal way, since the film was about the disappearance of a new and improved type of ship equipped with a so-called gravity propulsion that gave the ship the opportunity connecting two points in space, a point of origin and a distant target, creating a wormhole that could allow the ship to move between them immediately. It was of course called a ship that can go faster than the speed of light, but as we learned in the film, the law of relativity may not allow you to go faster than the speed of light. The full explanation and a possible void that doesn’t include a gravity drive or Hollywood movie is pretty complicated, as you might guess, but still interesting.

But back to the film. Interestingly, it appears that Milla Jovovich is looking for a role, although at this moment it is difficult to imagine where it could be used, although as XO, Starck, it could be a welcome sight. After all, Starck was one of the survivors, and this could be a great attraction for those who want to bring such a film to light. Who would take on the other roles would be hard to say, but it probably wouldn’t see the return of many performers since 23 years of age could make it possible to show them in cameos, but otherwise it’s more likely that each part will be cast again becomes. However, if the remake is to remain true to the first film and it sounds as if this could be the goal, then Dr. Weir, played by Sam Neil, played by a personable person who can still become absolute despicable in a short amount of time, while Captain Miller would have to be someone who can be strict and authoritarian but fair. The rest of the crew also had to stick to the old roles for this to work, since everyone played their role so well that the film worked much better than many thought at the time. The only role that could be improved would be that of Justin, who was played by Jack Noseworthy. His part was by no means terrible, but he could have used a more solid character sheet since he was the first to be affected by the ship and his part was done far too quickly.

This could really work, and that says something when you consider that I’m usually one of those damn no to remakes and restarts. I do not convert in any way to the idea that such ideas are always worth pursuing, but there are films and TV shows that could benefit from being brought back as long as those responsible manage to live up to the original.