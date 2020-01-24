advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 24, 2020

Grammy award winning musician comes to the capital in April for an evening with his fans

Joe Henry is on his way to London’s Bush Hall on Sunday 19 April. Tickets for an evening with Joe Henry are now on sale.

Since 1986, the multi-talented singer-songwriter, guitarist and music producer has collected an excellent portfolio of work that covers all genres and has left an indelible impression on American music as a whole. His production credits include work with numerous artists such as Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and Solomon Burke and songwriting credits for big-hitters such as Madonna, among many others.

His solo discography is on 13 records so far with his latest album The Gospel according to Water that was released at the end of 2019. The album contains songs written after a life-changing diagnosis and is described as ‘sonically gorgeous’ by Rosanne Cash and an album full of ‘pure beauty, wisdom and eloquence’ by Bonnie Raitt.

