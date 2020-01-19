advertisement

Trump and his republican choir continue to point out that the economy is strong, the stock market high and unemployment low; proof that everything is fine. “A tidal wave drives all boats.” This reassuring old capitalist aphorism suggests that economic growth is an advantage for everyone, assuming you own a seaworthy boat. However, an increase is not always good. As your weight increases each year, you eventually experience morbid obesity, with diabetes and other health risks and a shorter life expectancy.

Statistics such as the stock index are easy to quantify, but because they have a broad average, they smooth out important details and help little to alleviate the state of our society. What does it mean that the stock market has a record high? Has the fair value increased, or is the dollar worth less every year, which means more dollars are needed to buy the same? We bought our house 8 years ago and the “value” has increased by 50 percent. We are grateful to live here, but nothing has really changed about the house, except that we could not afford it today. What is the social benefit of this value increase?

Another flattening measure is the unemployment rate, which ignores the social or economic value of the job that someone holds. In 1962 my widower’s mother, a new San Diego teacher with a starting salary of $ 8K, was able to buy a modest home for $ 15K. A starting teacher earns more than $ 45K today, but the average home base costs more than $ 500K. The fact of employment says nothing about the quality of life that employment can support. A significant proportion of the homeless are employed.

In the past two decades, gross domestic product (GDP) has more than doubled from $ 10T to $ 22T, but the national debt has quadrupled from $ 5.6T to $ 24T, now more than GDP. This debt fueled growth and saved a fraudulent banking sector and financed the endless wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan, all of dubious social value. It is easy to look right, but it is not tenable in the end.

In the last decade, America has made massive investments in the fracking industry for the first time since 1972 as a world leader in oil production. This looks great on paper and seems to indicate that America is energy independent. But like much else in this economy, the process is not sustainable. Fracking is a technology for extracting despair, which is only used when other forms of recovery have failed. It is extremely energy and material intensive and goes after very thinly distributed oil reserves. From an energy perspective, it returns about 4 barrels of oil for every barrel of oil consumed in the recovery. That is less energy efficient than burning firewood and much less than the minimum energy efficiency of 10: 1 that is needed for a modern industrial economy. The result is an economic loss of more than $ 250 billion since 2010. Investors have thrown money in on the promise of good returns, but the best fields have already been developed and are declining, with no profitable payouts on the horizon. When economic reality finally strikes, America will once again be handed over to foreign oil suppliers, many of whom we have infuriated with our incompetent activities in the Middle East.

Another way to make a sick economy look good is to postpone costs and critical maintenance. The fire situation in California is a striking example of delayed maintenance that ultimately destroys parts of society as a whole. The health and environmental costs of insufficient waste disposal in the agribusiness, mining and energy sectors continue to increase, while the operating results look good. In another case of denial of reality for short-term economic gain, the Trump government is now eliminating the consideration of climate change in future economic development, despite the fires in Australia, or the Pentagon’s concerns that climate issues threaten national security. This is the same as designing a building while pretending that gravity is not applicable; resulting in unavoidable collapse.

“A tidal wave engulfs all houses” is the new aphorism from Florida. But even that image only implies gradual change. The real picture of the downside risk of capitalist collapse comes from Super Storm Sandy; “A storm flood destroys all houses.”

Crispin B. Hollinshead lives in Ukiah. This and earlier articles can be found at cbhollinshead.blogspot.com

