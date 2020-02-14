PERPLEX GUIDE: If you’re wondering why Israelis are voting for the third time in less than a year next month, you’re not alone. Next Tuesday evening, Yasmin Rimer of This Is Not An Ulpan will hold an election workshop in Jerusalem to help the English-speaking public to better understand the political process in Israel.

“I taught a course on elections for advanced Hebrew students last fall and saw that they really loved it,” said Rimer, a product of immigrants from the United States and South Africa, to Haaretz. “They went through Jerusalem and saw all the signs and displays and wanted to understand what it means.” Rimer, who teaches for the cooperative that wants to “learn in Hebrew” and not just “learn Hebrew”, added: “The workshop is an example of how we see that learning the language also means learning the culture . ”For more information, call (054) 234-0068.

JOY OF ART: Modern art can often feel inaccessible. Joy BernardThe Haaretz journalist and art writer offers tailor-made art trips to different parts of Tel Aviv every weekend and provides an inside look at the city’s contemporary art scene.

“I started leading public art trips because I’m a storyteller in my everyday life,” said Bernard, who grew up in New York and Tel Aviv, to Haaretz. “I wanted to bring the stories I document about the original Israeli art from the virtual world of journalism into the real world.”

The tours offer exclusive studio visits with local artists and an introduction to the most exciting art spaces. They are conducted in English (but can be done in Hebrew on request). They are offered by Oh So Arty, an international company founded by Israeli-French art consultant Sarah Peguine that offers intimate encounters with the local art scene in 12 cities worldwide. Book a tour at www.ohsoarty.com

Call to all young artists: Contributions to this year’s exhibition “With Brush and Pen” in Jerusalem for young artists of the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel will be accepted from February 16 to 27, the immigration organization said.

“This year it will be a little bit different. The exhibition will be shown at AACI and El Halev on the ground floor because” we will probably not have space for everything, “said AACI Donna Grushka said Haaretz. She also said the city’s Bible Lands Museum has become more of an active partner. “Last year they awarded membership to the first prize winners,” said New York-based Grushka.

This year the museum hosted an open house to propose subjects to aspiring artists. She noted that the AACI accepts art or written work on any subject, but it helps the children “give them suggestions and creative ideas on what to do.” For more information, email aacikidsart @ aaci .org.il.

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

Do you have an idea for an article for Rank and File? Write us an email to: [email protected]