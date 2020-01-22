An Eastern European dream in central Tel Aviv - Israel news

advertisement

It is not easy to be Ashkenazi food. Nobody asks Facebook for recommendations, it is not a star on Instagram and no hype is triggered. Like it or not, it’s only popular in certain places, with certain people who are really big fans. It will rarely be part of the local food scene.

Can Yiddishe Mama, a new sandwich stand at Carmel Market, change all that? Probably not. Don’t bet against the people behind it. When the butcher market opened a branch in the southern part of the market six years ago, the room shone with high-tech tools and stood out as a kind of stranger in the older surroundings. They started with a grill and offered to cook different cuts of meat. A year later, when they realized there was greater potential, they opened the M25 steak house about 25 meters away – a favorite on the market and one of the best in town. These are people who know what they’re doing and do it well.

Yiddishe Mama at the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. Eran Laor

About two weeks ago, the butcher opened a window at the meat market, scribbled a few sentences in Yiddish on the wall, and created a small menu of sandwiches that you can enjoy on site, on a nearby bench, or to take away. Three sandwiches with Yiddish names are offered: The Vilde Chaya (corned beef with cucumber, mustard, mayonnaise and tomato) for 44 shekels; the Oy Vey Iz Mir (lamb bacon and pepper with mayonnaise, mustard, tomato and arugula) for 48 shekels; and the Gevalt (pickled tongue, egg salad, tomato and pickled onions) for 42 shekels.

There is also the Nu Shoyn, a sausage plate for 58 shekels; Egg salad with bread for 38 shekels and chopped liver with caramelized onions, also for 38 shekels. All can be washed off with seltzer water or beer. (There was no Coke Zero in Poland)

I ordered the Oy Vey Iz Mir – Lamb Bacon Pepper Spread served on a slightly sweet challah bun. A lot has been written about lamb bacon in this article. If you get rid of the comparison (for starters, by not calling it bacon), you have to admit that it’s fun: thin, salty slices that are fat and crispy, a counter taste to everything around them and with that the peppers and fresh vegetables work well. The result is a sandwich that, although not very large or satisfactory, fulfills two important criteria for the combination of taste (sweet, salty and slightly spicy) and consistency (soft and crispy).

The big bargain in every respect was the charcuterie plate, which was wrongly called Nu Shoyn (“Oh good”). It is not just any dish, as the name suggests, but the culmination of the food stand and one of the best dishes in the city. There are 300 grams of different cuts of meat on the menu, but it seems to be much bigger – not just my plate, but also the others I’ve seen near me, full of small and large stacks of hot and cold cuts of meat.

Food from Yiddishe Mama at Carmel Market in Tel Aviv.Eran Laor

Two or maybe more can enjoy this meal, which is far from your generic pastrami. You can use a fork or just eat with your hands. The flavors are intense, the result of good pickling and seasoning (I especially liked the dry bresaola), but each cut had its own texture, temperature and taste. You can ask for a little more mayo or aioli at the window and even a dash of strong alcohol in the house to complete the Eastern European feel.

Whether Meat Market has consciously or unconsciously profiled itself as a butcher in the north of Tel Aviv, which can also be found in the city center, Yiddishe Mama is a humorous wink that goes much further: it is an antithesis to loud, pseudo-authentic stands the market. The successful result shows that it is not just a gimmick, but a welcome and refreshing enrichment for the city’s culinary landscape.

Yiddishe Mama, Yom Tov 3, Carmel Market, Tel Aviv 03-5173086; Opening times: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

