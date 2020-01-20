advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 20, 2020

King of Ballroom and Star of Strictly to make an intimate theater tour in April

Anton Du Beke has announced that he will be touring with his unique in-show in April. Tickets for all dates are on sale from Friday 24 January at 10 am.

Anton Du Beke will share stories and anecdotes from his productive career as one of the UK’s leading dancers, authors and TV stars.

An Audience with Anton Du Beke offers first-hand insight into the world of Anton in the showbiz. Fans can expect music, songs and dance, while Anton is accompanied on stage by special guest singer Lance Ellington alongside a band. This is the first tour of this kind for the ballroom champion and offers an exclusive opportunity to get to know the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing finalist up close.

advertisement

Regarding the tour, Antom said: ‘I have wanted to do shows like this for a while, so I am very happy to have the opportunity to communicate with the audience on a much more personal level. I hope you can come with me. “

An Audience with Anton Du Beke UK tour dates:

Sun 26 Apr – New theater, Peterborough

Mon 27 Apr – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

Tue 28 Apr – Theater Royal, Brighton

Wed 29 Apr – Richmond Theater

Tue 5 May – Grove Theater, Dunstable

Wed 6 May – Churchill Theater, Bromley

Tickets for An Audience with Anton Du Beke are on sale from Friday 24 January at 10 am.

advertisement