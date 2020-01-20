- Becki Crossley
- January 20, 2020
King of Ballroom and Star of Strictly to make an intimate theater tour in April
Anton Du Beke has announced that he will be touring with his unique in-show in April. Tickets for all dates are on sale from Friday 24 January at 10 am.
Anton Du Beke will share stories and anecdotes from his productive career as one of the UK’s leading dancers, authors and TV stars.
An Audience with Anton Du Beke offers first-hand insight into the world of Anton in the showbiz. Fans can expect music, songs and dance, while Anton is accompanied on stage by special guest singer Lance Ellington alongside a band. This is the first tour of this kind for the ballroom champion and offers an exclusive opportunity to get to know the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing finalist up close.
Regarding the tour, Antom said: ‘I have wanted to do shows like this for a while, so I am very happy to have the opportunity to communicate with the audience on a much more personal level. I hope you can come with me. “
An Audience with Anton Du Beke UK tour dates:
Sun 26 Apr – New theater, Peterborough
Mon 27 Apr – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
Tue 28 Apr – Theater Royal, Brighton
Wed 29 Apr – Richmond Theater
Tue 5 May – Grove Theater, Dunstable
Wed 6 May – Churchill Theater, Bromley
Tickets for An Audience with Anton Du Beke are on sale from Friday 24 January at 10 am.