Arizona started its election registration campaign with an event at Carl Hayden High School on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo: An Arizona)

The One Arizona Coalition launched a new campaign on Saturday with the goal of registering 250,000 voters and ensuring full participation in the 2020 census.

An Arizona is a coalition of nearly two dozen community groups that merged against SB 1070 when it was introduced in 2010.

The group registered 190,000 voters in 2018 and hosted an event at Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix on Saturday to begin new voter registration efforts.

Liz Arizona Zamudio, deputy director of One Arizona, had not received the total number of people registered during the event by 1:00 p.m. However, many of those present said they had previously been registered by a member organization.

For those who didn’t need to be registered on Saturday, Zamudio said the event was used to disseminate information about the upcoming census.

Zamudio herself is not a registered voter and cites her status as a recipient of a deferred promotion for childhood arrivals. However, she believes that her story helps her relate more to people in the community.

“My story and who I am can inspire a lot of people, a lot of young people who come to Carl Hayden, people who are very similar to me, who feel that it is really intimidating to get this information somewhere else” , she said. “Now we have created this space where I am, the person in the same shoes as you, who gives you this information.”

Zamudio described the 2016 election as a “wake-up call for many young people” and added that young people approaching One Arizona usually agree to a registration asking how they can volunteer to help others register ,

She hopes that enthusiasm for voting will not only apply to the presidential election, but that local elections will have a more direct impact on local communities and should also have a high turnout.

Phoenix College student Fhernanda Ortiz has been volunteering at the Arizona Center for Empowerment for three years. She was inspired to vote when an ACE staff member spoke to her class during her sophomore year at Alhambra High School.

This conversation made her think about problems she wanted to solve during the voting process, and especially remembered her uncle, who has schizophrenia but cannot afford his medication.

Ortiz registered for voting at the age of 18 and has since been working to ensure that all entitled parties do the same.

“If we don’t vote, we won’t change anything,” she said. “People should know that your voice matters. It’s not just about the President’s affairs, it’s also about local affairs like health care (and) education.”

“People should know that your voice is important. It is not just about the presidential system, but also about local issues such as health care (and) education. “

Fhernanda Ortiz, a student at Phoenix College and a volunteer at the Arizona Center for Empowerment

“Get out there and vote,” she said. “Vote for everything we can … si se puede (yes we can)!”

Kevin Rodriguez, who also works as an advertiser at ACE, registered more than 1,300 voters in 2018 alone.

Repeating the wish of some people that Arizona would become a “purple” state instead of its traditional red state seal, he said these hopes would only come true if people registered to vote and appear on election days.

“We can get there, we can go there and many more people can vote, we can make our voice heard … we just have to follow this process and be passionate about it.”

Rodriguez said that people should be aware of the circumstances of their friends and family members when they vote.

“This is how you take care of a community,” he said. “At the end of the day you live in a community where a lot of people are affected, but there are also a lot of people who have no affected voice. I feel like you bring them together as you come together and at the end of the day make your voice audible. “

The registration deadline for participation in the Arizona presidential elections on March 17 is February 18, and the registration period for the primaries on August 4 is July 6.

The registration deadline for voting in the general election on November 3 is October 5.

