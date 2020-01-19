An AI Reality Check | ITProPortal

advertisement

All data administrators with any term of office know the well-known pattern of hype, which is associated with new, potentially innovative technologies and software solutions. We hear a buzzword or two at a conference – or we suddenly become aware of a new, exciting provider – and in a short time the concept or company is hailed as the next big thing. This pattern is so familiar that Gartner developed his hype cycle method, which includes phases such as the “Peak of Inflated Expectations” and the lonely “Trough of Disillusionment”.

While we’ve seen it all before, artificial intelligence (AI) seems to enjoy (or suffer from) the longest period of untied promises in the “hype cycle” in the recent past. It is not difficult to understand why: In many industries and applications, there are noticeable breakthroughs caused by AI every day, and some extremely exciting advances are always easier to achieve.

Despite all of this potential, many companies have experienced frustrating and costly failures in AI investments.

What explains this gap between lively AI headlines and the real disappointment of so many companies? In my view, one of the factors responsible for some of the discrepancies is that a number of software vendors have irresponsibly adopted the term “AI” and apply it to technologies that are little more than partially automated business rules.

But there is another, more fundamental reason why AI does not meet corporate expectations – and that has nothing to do with the technology itself.

It’s still about the data

Comparing the current data management capabilities of many companies with the requirements imposed by AI reveals an obvious gap. Too many organizations still have problems with:

Basic data access: disclosing first-party data for internal users, managing rights-based access, and general removal of self-imposed walls that block users

Apparently impenetrable walls around critical data stocks: As a rule, the product of organizational “fiefs” that represent a proprietary view of “their” data

Lack of basic data documentation: Data fields and values ​​are often not documented in such a way that a business analysis – if at all – is possible

Disparate and non-integrated first-party data: To get a complete overview of customer relationships, business processes and markets, multiple first-party data sources almost always have to be merged, and many companies have not done this basic (but demanding) job

Unresolved processing flaws that create abnormal records daily: Many older systems that have undergone multiple upgrades and version changes generate data that does not meet user expectations

Most meaningful: Some data managers do not even know all of the first-party data available in their own company and are therefore unable to use it for value creation.

Some of the more unsubstantiated claims related to AI suggest that the technology can magically master the data quality and integration challenges, eliminating the need to maintain a reliable data management infrastructure. While the promise of a link is understandably very attractive – and it is true that AI technologies can and should be a core part of data assessment practices before analysis – too much AI-related excitement seems to come at the expense of traditional data management priorities. But as with everything, there is no AI “free lunch”.

Dealing with these long-standing data management problems is painful and challenging (so they became “long-standing”) – unfortunately there is no AI silver bullet to change this fact quickly – but in order to use the real value of AI, organizations have to address these problems first remedy.

How to move to true AI: three tips

Most companies are likely to generate short-term returns on investing in basic data management, and should do so before investing their money in AI solutions.

In particular, data management professionals should focus on fully inventorying and understanding their own first-party data and comparing it to business goals. With the right structure, this process can easily be translated into tactical plans for recording integration synergies, remedying deficiencies and implementing quality and access measures.

We can see the validation for this “data first” perspective in the actions of the IBM Watson group. Watson is arguably the best known commercial AI platform and was a pioneer in the market with impressive technical skills.

However, a new class of entry-level beginners, probably best characterized by H20.ai and TensorFlow, is strengthening their market presence. IBM’s response to this situation does not seem to emphasize AI technologies or software assistants. Rather, IBM appears to recognize data content over technology by purchasing companies like The Weather Company (curator of amazingly detailed weather data) and healthcare data specialists Explorys and Phytel. Data analysts may want to replicate these priorities when formulating their AI strategies.

In addition to focusing on curating and managing data, data management professionals need to test their enthusiasm for AI and pick up on excessive management expectations with a little salt.

Not surprisingly, this situation is primarily due to the irrational exuberance of software providers. Software solutions are increasingly being described with terms such as “AI-enabled” or “powered by AI”, but even the most benevolent comparison of many software function sets with generally accepted definitions of “AI” can reveal a wide gap.

Exaggerated software demands are of course nothing new. However, the real promise of AI seems to create particularly fertile ground for irresponsible claims. Data analysts must be vigilant about this reality and should not expect breakthrough results from technologies that are actually not breakthrough in terms of design and functionality.

After all, the downtime costs for AI-related investments can be very high. Given the expertise required to fully review AI technologies, many organizations that are considering their future state can get good advice when they hire a neutral third party to choose and implement an AI solution. Using this type of objective resource can also help internal employees responsibly coordinate the AI ​​debate with their management.

Where is the AI ​​going next?

AI promises – and delivers – incredible new benefits. However, it’s not a solution that can help you quickly solve your core data problems.

As with older technologies, the quality and reliability of AI-generated analyzes are closely linked to the quality and value of the data content to be analyzed. This means that data must be fully understood from a business perspective if profitable results are expected. Get your data right and you’ll be in the best position to take advantage of the truly revolutionary AI skills looming right over the horizon.

Jonathan Hill, chief architect of Data & Insights, RRD

