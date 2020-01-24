Amy Schumer's ex reveals that he lives with her and her husband

advertisement

It turns out that Amy Schumer has had a unique life situation. Apparently the comedian and her husband have let Chris Fischer Schumer’s ex Kyle Dunnigan collapse with them for a while. As PEOPLE noted, Dunnigan recently spoke about the arrangement on the Howard Stern Show.

“I’ve been there for a month and a half,” said Dunnigan. “It was very cool,” adding that he has his own room and bathroom. However, he says that he and Fischer are regularly “brothers” and play chess together, so it doesn’t sound as embarrassing as it could be.

“The food is really good and free,” he said of the arrangement. “I should be leaving in three weeks, but I don’t think I will.”

According to the comic, he’s only moved in because he’s helping his ex prepare for their upcoming Hulu show, Love, Beth. Dunnigan won an Emmy for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up” in 2015, which he wrote for Schumer’s previous show Inside Amy Schumer. Dunnigan also had a small share in her 2015 comedy, Trainwreck.

While the living arrangement, even if it is only temporary, seems strange, Schumer himself was never bound by conventions. Earlier this week, she told Oprah Winfrey about her bowel problems during her 2020 Vision Tour.

“I feel so much better, I can’t even complain unless I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer told Winfrey. “We will keep this for the audience. We will keep it for the 15,000 people. A long time. There is not much comfort here. Any tips?”

Of course Winfrey had some suggestions for her, including Dieter’s tea. Winfrey’s suggestions apparently worked when Schumer proudly shared a text with the media representative saying, “I was just pooping on the plane!” Winfrey, who was obviously a good and supportive friend, replied and called to her audience: “Hey everyone! Amy was just shitting on the plane!”

Last month, Schumer also reported on her “brutal” caesarean section.

“I had a fresh caesarean section that had complications, but I was just so happy,” said Schumer about the pregnancy and parenting podcast. “I mean, apart from the fact that I only had a baby, which a few people told me, the day you were born is the most beautiful day of your life, and that was true for me, but this relief. “

Schumer’s upcoming series Love, Beth, is expected to debut on Hulu sometime this year.

