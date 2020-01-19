Amy Schumer tells Oprah Winfrey TMI details about her poop problems and fans weigh in

advertisement

Amy Schumer is as real as she can be and her latest recording is no different when the comedian of the philanthropist and media mogulin Oprah Winfrey revealed that she hasn’t been shitting since Monday. Let this information sink in when you consider that today is Saturday. While it’s a very common battle for nearly 42 million Americans per US message, Schumer shared the TMI details while appearing on Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour, ready to inspire and be inspired by others.

Winfrey has posted a number of videos on Instagram and Twitter, highlighting Schumer’s frank shit challenges. The former host even advised the 38-year-old Trainwreck star.

“How do you feel?” Winfrey asks in the video.

“I feel so much better, I can’t even complain unless I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer replied. “We will keep this for the audience. We will keep it for the 15,000 people. A long time. There is not much comfort here. Are there any tips?”

Of course Winfrey reports and gives Schumer some tips as to whether she drank this “Dieter’s tea”. Schumer announced that she would be taking constipation medication before the event, but “feared she would hit the stage” and decided to wait until after the show to get it.

In the second video, which was shared with the miracle in the presence of Winfrey, the young mother of the 65-year-old shared a text that revealed that she had finally taken a bowel movement: “I just pooped the plane! ” Schumer wrote. Winfrey was the best and said so encouragingly, “Hey everyone! Amy was just shitting on the plane!”

The fans visited the comment section of Winfrey’s Instagram and Twitter posts to talk about the cheerfulness. Many commented alongside a series of laughing emojis, while others only touted Schumer and Winfrey as “the best”.

“(Laughs out loud) Now you know you didn’t think ‘TMI’ you were the queen of TMI and that’s why we love you!” wrote a fan on Twitter.

That’s what magnesia milk is for. Pull off a couple of bottles before bed and in the morning …. LOOK OUT!

– Soror Gallatea @ (@HermeticQabalah) January 18, 2020

Amen ~ to💩 or not to💩 @amyschumer it’s not 😆, but it’s 🤣! Girls, see you! pic.twitter.com/8EmOzUMS5H

– ShowStopper Designs (@TreDominguez) January 19, 2020

@amyschumer nailed it. It is my favorite comic. We really enjoyed them and Oprah. Of course you are the goat. ❤️

– Deborah Simmons (@ DebrSim) January 19, 2020

“She was. Everything. So real. We loved her !!!” wrote another fan on Instagram.

“Haha, love their reality (laughing emoji,” added another. “And oh, you look fantastic!”

“Wow! Oprah, you are beautiful and funny,” added another fan.

“You two are some of my favorite people in the world !!!” raved another. “Thank you for being real people !!!!”

For more information on the 2020 Vision Tour and dates, visit Winfrey’s official website.

Photo credit: Jeff Hahne / Getty Images for Oprah

—–

