Amy Schumer lives with her ex and her husband

There’s nothing wrong with staying friends after a breakup, but these exes may be a little too close to comfort themselves. Amy SchumerEx-boyfriend Kyle Dunnigan lived with her and her husband, Chris Fischerfor more than a month.

The 49-year-old comedian recently admitted on a show on the Howard Stern Show that he is a regular guest with the 38-year-old Trainwreck star and the 40-year-old Fischer. New living situation was not embarrassing at all.

Kyle Dunnigan, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Shutterstock; Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“[Your apartment] is beautiful. If you had seen it, you would have stayed, “said Dunnigan Howard Stern on Thursday, January 23. “When I got there, I was very [polite] like,” Oh, you don’t have to. “

After declaring he’d teamed up with Schumer to work on their upcoming Hulu show, Dunnigan announced that he had moved in with the I Feel Pretty star about six weeks earlier – and that he’s been pretty pretty for the past month felt comfortable.

“I should be going in three weeks, but I don’t think I’ll go,” he teased.

Schumer’s ex did not feel out of place at her home and her husband has not yet complained about her new roommate. The actress Snatched and the renowned chef closed the knot in Malibu in February 2018 and welcomed their son Gene in May 2019.

Kyle Dunnigan performs in Sasquatch! Music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington. John Davisson / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“We’re going out,” said Dunnigan about his relationship with Fischer. “We play chess and the food is really good … and free.”

Despite his appreciation for the meals of the Beetlebung Farm cookbook author and the luxury home of his writing partner, Dunnigan knows that his stay in Schumer’s apartment cannot last forever.

“I have to get out of there,” he said on Thursday. “Because this is like temporary adolescence.”

Earlier this month, Schumer announced that after starting IVF treatment, she felt “very exhausted” hoping for a second pregnancy. She kept fans up to date on her fertility journey and shared videos about her egg retrieval on social media a few days later.

