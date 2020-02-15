Amy Schumer praised the “warriors” who are undergoing IVF when she shared an update on her trip to another child.

The American actress and comedian recently informed her followers on Instagram about the process after welcoming her first child, son Gene, with husband Chris Fischer last year.

She said that she felt “empowered and supported” by hearing other women’s stories.

The Trainwreck star said she could get a “normal embryo” and “two low-level mosaics (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby)” after 35 eggs are taken from her and 26 had been fertilized.

The 38-year-old added: “So we’re lucky to have 1! But what a drop-off, right?

“Anyway, I really appreciated that everyone shared their Ivf stories with me. I felt strengthened and supported.

“So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of IVF, which is painful and mentally exhausting.

“I have heard from hundreds of women about my miscarriages and battles and also a lot of hopeful stories about how it worked after rounds and rounds of IVF !! It was really encouraging. Thank you very much.

“Anyway, I am so grateful to our son and that we have the resources to get help this way. I just wanted to give and send love and strength to all the warriors who go through this process. “

She added: “My number is in my biography if you are open to write me about your experience or whatever you want. I read it when I’m not sleeping or when I don’t have time. “

During IVF treatment (in vitro fertilization), an egg is removed from the ovary and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory before the embryo is returned to the uterus to grow.

Last month, Schumer said she “stayed positive” when she had IVF after saying that she felt “really shabby and emotional.”

She asked her followers to share their experiences with similar treatments.

Schumer and celebrity chef Fischer became parents of Gene on May 5 last year.

During her first pregnancy, the stand-up star fought the severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.