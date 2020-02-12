Amy Roloff has informed fans of their progress in packing and leaving the family farm – and it appears they are “clearing” memories of their ex-husband Frosted,

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the matriarch Little People, Big World, is engaged to the long-time friend Chris Marekbought a new house last year.

Her real estate agent fiance Chris sold Amy to her new home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend will clearly live together in the new home, she bought it herself on September 27, 2019 for a whopping $ 588,500.

Radar also discovered that Amy also sold part of the legendary Roloff Farm to Matt for a whopping $ 667,000.

Since then Matt has been cleaning and clearing the farm.

In her memoir A Little Me, the mother of four claimed that Ex Matt had “betrayed” her years before divorce with none other than his current girlfriend, the family’s former farm manager Caryn Chandler,

Now Amy can banish those bad memories with her move!

On Tuesday, February 11th, Amy and her beloved dog Felix published a photo of their Ford minivan with a few boxes in the trunk.

The television star announced that she has brought many things “from the farm to my new house”. And it goes back and forth and back and forth. “

Amy said to her followers in the caption: “And yes, I do most of it myself – after 30 years – I go through everything and oh, what memories come to mind about many things in this house raising four children. And I’m grateful that I had to do it, even though it was hard and hard to rinse. “

She added: “I am thrilled to see some light at the end of this long journey of moving, washing up, packing and moving into my new house. Woohoo! Sometimes I don’t know if I should jump up and shout” hooray “or cry. I know I’m relieved. “

