While Derick Dillard has always talked about his problems with the Counting On drama behind the scenes, it turns out that he may have an ally in Amy Duggar. Last week InTouch Weekly noticed that Duggar had sent a tweet to support her cousin-in-law. In particular, she was grateful that he had brought some light into the “very gray areas” of the TLC reality series.

@derickmdillard They really bring some light into some very dark gray areas! Go on!

– Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) January 14, 2020

Dillard was a well-known critic of the family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and TLC’s handling of the 19 and Counting business side and its many spin-offs.

More recently, Dillard TLC has struck by responding to a four-year-old tweet from the network about a commercial photo shoot for the reality series, saying that an attempt was made to force his wife to do so.

“Note that we weren’t there for this promotion,” Dillard tweeted last week. “They tried to force Jill to take part in the promotional photo for this show, but we refused, so they just added other sisters out of the house.”

Alum’s criticism of Duggar and TLC goes back several months and goes back to the claim that his father-in-law was the only one with a network contract. That said, he was the only family member who benefited from their multiple series.

“I thought it was fair to ask in negotiations,” Dillard wrote on social media at the time. “TLC made a lot of money filming a special birth episode and they didn’t offer us anything, so I thought they could reimburse at least 5-10K for medical expenses. TLC certainly earned more than that.” us.”

During the holidays, Dillard even showed how much his constant criticism on the Internet had an impact on his family relationships in real life. In particular, he and his wife are no longer permitted to enter the Duggar’s home when they are not at home.

“We can’t go into the house when (Jim Bob) isn’t there,” Dillard wrote. “Jill even has to get permission to go inside to help her sister when she was at work because her sister wanted help, but Jill couldn’t help until we got approval from JB. “

In 2017, Dillard made some transphobic comments about TLC star Jazz Jennings and has not appeared on Counting On since.

—–

