On a good day, Amy Crawford, a single mother of two and a teacher, enjoys the little moments with her boys. But on a bad day, it can be a harsh reality.

“I went to the emergency room twice in two days,” Crawford said.

Crawford is allergic to latex. She has both an airborne and an anaphylactic reaction. If she touches it or even smells it, she has a reaction.

“I’m going to get hives and swelling,” she said. “My skin will turn bright red and I will have difficulty breathing. My neck will close.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are 3 million cases annually in the United States. Those affected are allergic to certain proteins in natural rubber latex, and a person’s body may consider it a harmful substance.

It is a potentially life-threatening illness that can lead to swelling of the throat and difficulty breathing.

Some who have a latex reaction may also be allergic to certain fruits like avocados, kiwis and passion fruits, to name a few.

This is because they have a similar protein in latex.

So Crawford can be a life or death situation, and as a teacher, her exposure to the classroom is even greater.

“There is simply no aspect of my life that is not affected,” she said.

However, Crawford has recently found an organization that gives her hope. The Allergen Detection Service Dogs, together with the owner Kiara Gavin, has trained puppies to be latex detection dogs.

“These are working dogs, just like a bomb detector. A dog that goes out and detects explosives works just like a dog that detects latex, peanuts or another allergen,” she said on Skype.

Crawford is now crowdfunding in the hope of getting a service dog as it is worth up to $ 20,000. It’s money she doesn’t have.

“I found that the other night had a panic attack. I don’t know if I can get the dog. It is a scary thing to think about leaving your children like that.”

A service dog that can recognize a latex threat would mean “freedom” and the chance to live a normal life.

You can donate to her through them GofundMe Page.

