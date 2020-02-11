While many celebrities recovered from a night at the 2020 Oscars over the weekend, nothing could stop Amy Adams from taking her daughter to a music class in west hollywood.

Apparently, 9-year-old Aviana learns how to play the guitar based on the size and shape of the case she and mom Amy had with her. With her daughter struggling a little, Amy helped her a little before taking the instrument herself.

When Aviana was younger, she also took a few ballet lessons before discovering that it wasn’t for her.

“I was a dancer, so I persuaded her to play ballet,” Amy admitted earlier on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I want to be such a bad dance mother. I would love it. … But she doesn’t like to play, so we made a deal where she didn’t have to play The Nutcracker or Recitals. “

Although Amy respects Aviana’s decision to learn more about music than ballet, she admits that she is a little sad about her only child not pursuing the art form.

“It would be really fun to be the mother who fights forward with my camera and brushes her hair really tight,” she joked. “She can do everything very well, but she just doesn’t want to be looked at. Stupid girl! No, I’m just kidding. She’s great.”

Looks like actors fell off the table. At least Aviana can spend so much time with her mother when she gets home. One thing that Amy has gotten pretty good at is the separation of work and family.

“I usually wear very little makeup at home because when I was younger my daughter saw me applying makeup and said, ‘You look like Amy Adams when you do this – I just want you to be a mother’ Amy recalled to the Guardian. “So I said,” You got it, honey. “

