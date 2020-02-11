On Tuesday, Ams AG announced that sales and adjusted earnings have increased year-on-year as the business with 3D sensors and advanced light sensors has grown significantly.

The Swiss technology company

AMS, -1.73%

Reported adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were $ 158.9 million compared to $ 1.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings for the full year were $ 331.6 million, compared to $ 11.8 million in the previous year.

Fourth quarter sales increased from $ 476.5 million to $ 655.3 million. Full year sales increased from $ 1.58 billion to $ 2.09 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $ 184.3 million compared to $ 60.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year, while adjusted EBIT for the year increased from $ 141.2 million to $ 433.4 million rise.

Ams expects its business to “continue to develop well” in the first quarter of 2020 and anticipates sales in the first quarter of between $ 480 million and $ 520 million.

