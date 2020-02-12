The seventh legislative assembly in Delhi, elected on Tuesday, will have almost twice as many MLAs against which crimes have been committed compared to the sixth, elected in 2015.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kept the majority in the assembly and won 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats. In 2015 the AAP won 67 seats and the BJP three.

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), 43 of the 70 newly elected MLAs, or 61%, initiated criminal proceedings against them. After the 2015 general election, the number was 24 (of the 70 MLAs) or 34%. The number of MLAs that have committed serious crimes such as crimes against women, murder, assault and corruption has more than doubled from 14 and 20% in 2015 to 37 and 53% in the newly elected assembly, ADR said.

Of the 62 AAP-GwG, 38 or 61% have filed criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Among the 43 newly elected MLAs that filed criminal cases, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had the highest number of cases – 13. Five of the BJP’s eight MLAs, or 63%, filed criminal cases against themselves, ADR said. Nine of the newly elected MLAs in Delhi – eight from the AAP, including incumbent spokesman Ram Niwas Goel, and one from the BJP – declared their conviction in various cases.

In terms of their financial background, 74% of newly elected MLAs reported assets in excess of £ 1 billion, an increase of 63% in 2015. This includes 73% of AAP MLAs and 88% of BJP lawmakers. The average fortune of MLAs rose from 6.29 crore in 2015 to 14.29 crore.

According to the ADR, three AAP-MLAs had the highest assets. Mundka MLA Dharampal Lakra reported a fortune of 292 crore, followed by R.K. Puram MLA Parmila Tokas, who declared assets of 80 crore, and Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand, who declared assets of 78 crore.

Sixty percent of MLAs, 42 out of 70, said they had an academic or higher degree, and 56 percent, or 39 out of 70, were between 25 and 50 years old. This time, eight women were elected to the Delhi Assembly, while six women were elected in 2015.

