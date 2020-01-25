Amit Shah continues to attack on AAP, Cong. about CAA

advertisement

The BJP continued its attack on AAP and the Citizenship Congress (Amendment) Act on Friday, with Interior Minister Amit Shah accusing the two parties of “inciting Muslims” against the Act and “inciting riots” in Delhi.

While delivering speeches in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, Mr. Shah smothered AAP and Congress for opposing the law, which seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities escaping persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and by December 31, 2014 have come to India.

“They started inciting Muslims and setting up riots in Delhi. They still say – we support Shaheen Bagh. Congress leaders visit Shaheen Bagh regularly, “he said. On Thursday Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said he was standing with the demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.

"Give your suggestions"

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Mr. Shah to spend a few days in the government schools of Delhi on Friday to witness the educational revolution that took place in the capital.

Mr. Kejriwal has labeled a news item in which Mr. Shah asks him at a public meeting where the 1,000 new schools promised by AAP are. “Amit Shahji, spend a few days at our schools to witness the educational revolution of Delhi. As a minister of the Interior, give us suggestions so that we can work on them after the elections, “Kejriwal tweeted.

