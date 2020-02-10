Amit Garg, senior IPS officer, was appointed joint director of the renowned National Police College Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Hyderabad, following an official order released on Monday.

Mr. Garg, an Andhra Pradesh IPS officer in 1993, is currently chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruiting Committee. The Ministry of the Interior orders that the official will be represented for five years from the date the postal charges are paid.

“The state government is asked to fire Mr. Garg immediately so that he can take on his new job at the center,” it says.

He previously worked as an IG (Economic Offenses Wing) at AP CID, CP Visakhapatnam. In the united Andhra Pradesh, he held several key positions in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, including the Additional Representative for Police (Law and Order), the Additional Representative for Police (Transport) and the DCP (West Zone).

