Amir Khan’s wife whips a lot of her luxury furniture on Instagram.

Faryal Makhdoom has posted a number of photos in her stories and invited fans to submit offers for the articles.

The 28-year-old informed her 883,000 followers that she was moving on Thursday evening and asked real buyers to contact DM with their offers.

Items on offer include crystal chandeliers, a bench in the entrance hall, a tablecloth, a feathered bird lamp, and antique wall lamps.

Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan

(Image: Faryal Makhdoom / Instagram)

Faryal also sells her dining table chairs, two coffee tables, antique mirrors, lamps, and pillows.

She even whips the bedroom furniture of five-year-old daughter Lamaisah, including the bed and the study table.

The pregnant Faryal, who is also Alayna’s mother at 21 months, warned that she wanted serious buyers to contact only about the furniture.

She said: “I’m getting rid of some of my house furniture because I’m going to move mooo soon !!

“I’ll post a few photos if anyone is interested.

“For serious buyers only, please don’t waste my time.

“All of my furniture is tailor-made and of high quality.

“Please remember that before you write xx to me.”

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom sold their home in Bolton

(Image: Zoopla)

The couple move from the boxing star’s hometown, Bolton, after finally selling their £ 1.2m mansion, which is next to their parents’ house.

They could move to Ascot after hitting the house in the city famous for their royal race meeting last April.

