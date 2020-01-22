America's shameful betrayal of Europe's desperate Jewish academics in the Holocaust - US news

advertisement

Within a few days after Germany annexed Austria in March 1938, the biologist Leonore Brecher was released from her position at the famous Vienna Institute for Experimental Biology. She was fired along with 15 other Jewish employees who made up half of the staff, including the founder and director, and all department heads.

The 52-year-old crusher, who examined the environmental and hereditary factors that cause color changes in the cabbage white, knew that her only hope was to emigrate to the UK or, better still, the US. She was born in Romania and could not count on falling below the US quota for her home country, which was only 603 people a year. However, Brecher had another way of escape.

Section 4 (d) of the Immigration Act of 1924 provided for non-quota visas for those who were professors at universities abroad and intended to continue their professorship in the United States. The number of admitted professors was unlimited. The State Department, however, interpreted 4 (d) as requiring an immigrant to get a job offer from an American university in order to obtain a non-quota visa.

So Brecher wrote to all the organizations, colleagues, friends and acquaintances she could think of to help her get an American university position. She wasn’t alone. From 1933 until the end of immigration, essentially in 1942, thousands of desperate scholars, the vast majority of whom were of Jewish or Jewish descent, besieged American universities. Some universities made offers to refugee researchers, many others did not. Even with an offer in hand, the State Department often found other reasons to refuse visas.

Before the union in 1938, long lines formed in front of the US embassy in Vienna when desperate Jews were looking for visas to escape the Nazis. From the book “Well Worth Saving”, courtesy of the USHMM archive

Between 1933 and 1941, only 944 professors from Europe received a non-quota visa. It is difficult to estimate how many scientists wanted to immigrate – or rather how many tried to survive. As a measure, the primary American committee to rescue European scientists, the Emergency Committee in Aid of Displaced Foreign Scholars, received over 6,000 appeals and ultimately supported only 335 scientists.

This reality questions the popular and scientific narrative that America saved Europe’s intellectual elite from the Holocaust. The United States has indeed welcomed Albert Einstein and Enrico Fermi, Hannah Arendt and Herbert Marcuse, Rudolf Carnap and Richard Courant.

A welcoming America, however, is only part of the story. The more common part is reflected in Leonore Brecher’s experience as a committed biologist who is affected by her age, gender and religion. “We cannot help everyone, only the most prominent and gifted – all the more a shame,” wrote Alfred Cohn, founder of the emergency committee. “We don’t have a plan for the rest and their fate yet.”

At the time of Brecher’s dismissal, the longstanding German-Jewish refugee problem became an international crisis. In the next two years, Germany would conquer or ally most of the countries in Europe and endanger the Jews living there and the Jews who had fled there. The wave of emigration made non-quota visas particularly valuable.

Like many displaced scientists, Brecher hoped to join the Emergency Committee, which was founded in New York in 1933. It was not her first contact with the committee. The dismissal from the Institute of Experimental Biology was not her first job loss for “racist” reasons.

After Brecher had been refused professorship at the University of Vienna in 1926 for anti-Semitic and sexist reasons, he had entered a peripatetic research career. In 1933 she worked in a laboratory at the University of Kiel when the Jewish director was released and the laboratory was closed.

Without feeding herself (her parents died before the age of 20 and she had almost no other family), Brecher approached the committee and a board member, Leslie Dunn, head of Columbia University’s Zoological Department. Brecher had worked with Dunn in a Berlin laboratory in the late 1920s and in 1930 offered her a temporary position in his Columbia laboratory.

But after losing the Kiel Post, Dunn was not encouraging. He seemed worried that she had not received the visitor visa required to take the Columbia position, and was annoyed that she was writing winding letters that could be 27 handwritten pages.

Instead of traveling to the USA as requested, Brecher returned to Vienna. Her diploma thesis adviser Hans Przibram, founder and director of the Biological Institute, allowed her to sleep in the institute and act as his assistant. She was able to resume her research within a few years. And then German troops marched into Austria.

Brecher again asked the Emergency Committee and Dunn personally, this time with greater urgency. “I would be happy in the most modest living conditions,” she wrote in June 1938. Dunn tried to find a job for her, but the scientist he contacted replied: “Things do not see for them and for many others too hopeful out in Austria. ” Dunn took no further action on crushers.

April 9, 1938: Brecher asked for help after the connection. She and 15 other Jews were released from the institute; It has no livelihood. Courtesy of the AAUW Archives

Conditions worsened in Vienna. In 1939 the Reich government closed Jewish shops and sent thousands of Jews to Buchenwald and to a “reserve” near Lublin, Poland. Brecher turned to the American Association of University Women. The AAUW awarded her a scholarship in 1924.

Robert Sims, a New York friend, tried to convey the AAUW crusher’s plight. “Miss Brecher is sentenced to death if outside help is not provided very soon,” Sims wrote in November 1939. “I hope you will try to help Miss Brecher because she has no one in the world to help her. and the situation is like that. ” precarious. “Sims wrote a similar letter to the Emergency Committee on the same day, in which the deputy director of the committee, Betty Drury, replied that the organization had known breakers” for many years. “But” there doesn’t seem to be anything at the moment what we can do to Dr. To help breakers. ”

Laurel Leff: “It is worth saving: The decision of American universities on the life and death of refugees from National Socialist Europe” (Yale University Press, December 2019)

With a quota of 3,749 (a waiting period of more than six years for the Romanian-born), Brecher knew that a non-quota visa was her only hope. But as the need for non-quota visas increased, US universities expanded fewer offers. Some administrators argued that adding more Jews to US faculties would provoke a backlash.

Scientists who were world class and well networked but “run the mine,” as one scientist put it, “must take their risk like run the mine anywhere in the world.”

Brecher was not only “Run of the Mine”, but was also approaching the age that many considered too old. (The cutoff was 55, although it wasn’t a hard and fast rule.) And Brecher was Jewish, unlike some displaced scholars who were “non-Aryans” and were of Jewish descent only. Many US universities, such as Dartmouth College, would not call anyone “overly Jewish” and some, such as New York’s Hamilton College, explicitly insisted on “Aryans.”

No US university has been held accountable for its activities during this period or has voluntarily apologized for it.

Brecher had the added disadvantage of being a woman. American universities rarely employed women as professors, whether foreign or not.

Brecher might have gotten a US job as a researcher, but universities were reluctant to hire foreign researchers because they might not get a non-quota visa. The State Department interpreted 4 (d) to exclude researchers; Only qualified class teachers. In an exquisite catch 22, Brecher might have gotten an American position as a researcher – but then she wouldn’t have qualified for a non-quota visa.

In February 1940, Brecher at AAUW Esther Caulkin Brunauer described her plight: “But I am unable to continue my research as long as I am here and unable to support myself where I am and can and do not have my quota number don’t wait here. I applied to you to help me get to the United States as soon as possible. ”

Brecher also contacted the Emergency Committee and sent a six-page handwritten letter describing her research. He ended by asking, “I ask you very much to help me get to the United States very soon, as this is very urgent for me.”

“I ask you very much to help me emigrate as soon as possible”: In a desperate letter from 1941, Brecher tries again to obtain a non-quota visa for the USA. Courtesy of the AAUW Archives

The deputy director of the emergency committee, Drury, turned to board member Dunn. But Dunn replied that he had already done everything he could for Brecher and attributed her difficulties to her “personality” even though she was “a tireless worker”. Drury then wrote to Brecher: “I am extremely sorry that there is practically nothing we can do to help you.”

Brecher put all her remaining hope in the Brunau of the AAUW. While the emergency committee felt that Brecher’s problem was that no university was ready to hire her, Brunauer thought that she “was not in a teaching position”. Brecher tried to remedy this.

She sent AAUW a certificate from the Przibram Institute stating that she had taken courses in experimental zoology. “Professor Przibram writes that he hopes that it will help me to get a non-quota visa,” said Brecher in September 1941.

It was not like that. The first systematic deportation of Jews from Vienna to Poland began on October 15, 1941. Ten days later, the AAUW contact in Switzerland sent Brunauer a cable with the inscription: “Crusher at high risk of deportation.” Knowing that she would have to leave immediately, Brecher asked Brunauer to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that she could get a transit visa to Spain or a tourist visa to Cuba. “It is now very urgent for me to emigrate,” Brecher wrote to Brunauer in November 1941. A few more letters from Brecher came in, dealing with the Cuban tourist visa. Then silence.

A memorial tree grove on the site of the Maly Trostenets death camp in Belarus. Of the 65,000 Jews killed in the camp, 10,000 were Jews from Austriawikimedia

On September 14, 1942, Brecher boarded a train at Aspangbahnhof in Vienna at 7:08 p.m. along with about 1,000 other Jews. She was prisoner 703 on transport 41. Two days later, the deportees were reloaded in freight cars at the main station in Wolkowysk. They arrived at 4:30 p.m. in Maly Trostinec, an extermination camp in Belarus on the outskirts of Minsk. Only 17 Viennese Jews survived Maly Trostinec.

The 55-year-old Brecher was almost certainly among the Jews, who were immediately driven into the open pits in the nearby forest and shot.

Laurel Leff is an Associate Professor at the School of Journalism and Associate Director for Jewish Studies at Northeastern University in Boston. Your last book is worth saving: The decision of American universities on the life and death of refugees from Nazi Europe (Yale University Press, December 2019)

