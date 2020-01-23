advertisement

Got Crew talent presenter Terry Crews in the United States said he had not encountered the racism that repressed judge Gabrielle Union claims played a role in her discharge from the NBC reality contest.

In an interview on NBCs Today on Thursday, crews – who also starred in Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine – admitted that he had no reason to address the Union’s allegations of sexism at the AGT. “But I can speak for any comments on racism. It has never been my experience with America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I’ve ever been in my 20 years of entertainment, ”he said. “The top 10 acts were Asians, women, older, younger, black, white, it was all on the scale.”

In November 2019, Union and Julianne Hough, both of whom had joined AGT as judges in season 14, would not return to the 15th cycle of AGT. Our sister site, Variety, later reported that Union and Hough were exposed to a “toxic culture” at the show, including excessive comments about their appearance (including a special criticism that the Union hairstyles were “too black”). There have also been reports of clashes between the Union and producers over a candidate whose material she found to be racially insensitive. This actor was finally allowed to try it out, although his audition was later cut out of the final broadcast.

NBC and serial producer Fremantle initially made a statement claiming this AGT “Has a long history of inclusiveness and diversity,” pointing out that “the selection of judges and hosts has been updated regularly over the years.” All questions about work culture are very serious. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to learn more about her concerns. Then we will take the next steps if necessary. “

In December, Union confirmed on social media that it had a “productive meeting” with the network and Freemantle. She added that she “has led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

As today’s Craig Melvin explains later in the interview, NBC is investigating the matter further.

Watch the crew interview:

