America’s Cup’s Jimmy Spithill claims Team New Zealand is “way ahead” of its rivals on their way to Auckland in 2021.

Australian Spithill, who twice won the trophy with Oracle Team USA before handing over the Auld Mug to Bermuda in 2017, is back with record-breaking Italian Luna Rossa and is buzzing about the radically defeated monohulls that have just sailed become.

Spithill has just made a double podcast with respected expert Shirley Robertson, telling the former Olympic champion that he has no doubt that the defenders are the team he needs to beat at the moment when the four heavyweight syndicates revolutionized 75 – Get a grip on foot boats.

Jimmy Spithill works hard to maintain his fitness when he reaches his 40s.

“At the moment, I would say the kiwis are way ahead of the other teams,” Spithill told Robertson.

“You can’t deny that. You are on the racetrack and do laps. You do laps and you do it really well.”

Spithill believed that the Emirates Team New Zealand was the driving force in monohull design and that it was a bonus to train and conduct its research and development in the waters for the America’s Cup.

He also admitted that Team New Zealand’s decision to build a test boat for operation while Te Aihe traveled to Europe much of the year and hosted regattas to build the world series was wise.

He found that the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic “went really well, their maneuvers look good”.

Jimmy Spithill believes the New Zealand team will make big profits by training on the water for the America’s Cup 2021.

He was frustrated with the time it took to get the boats on the water and said the learning curve was now very steep.

“We still have a year to go and it feels like we’re just starting to sail these boats properly,” said Spithill, believing that the upcoming regatta of the first World Cup in Italy in late April would answer some questions when the teams finally arrived together under racing conditions.

“Until you line up, you don’t know the strengths and weaknesses. We have a new class with four completely different boats, completely different foils, control systems. How will the crew sail this? It’s such a fascinating time.”

Spithill, who was at the helm of the America’s Cup, admitted to having reservations about returning to monohulls and initially didn’t know if he wanted to stay in the game.

“Competitively, I wanted another shot, but another monohull … I don’t know. When I saw the first drawing come out, I wanted to be there again and thought it was really cool.”

He felt that this was another moment like in San Francisco in 2013 when the decision was made to sail in 72-foot catamarans.

“It’s such a big step again,” Spithill said to Robertson.

“The scale of the matter is huge. When you go to a boat that has the loads like this, the big moment of getting up, the big arms with the big lumps of lead on the sides … it’s incredible.

“The boats are very, very cool. The boats are very complex, but it’s just a great time to be back because it’s so new and there is such a steep learning curve. They look forward to sailing every day . “

The Luna Rossa boat is currently being repaired after losing its mast during testing in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Luna Rossa’s testing and development has stalled after losing a mast in training.

There is also a bit of revenge when the 40-year-old Spithill is fiercely competitive.

As he got used to ridiculing Team New Zealand in the course of his long rivalry, he made it clear how much respect he showed to the kiwis as they left their heartache in San Francisco to recover and win in Bermuda ,

He showed the emotions of how Team New Zealand ran away with the cup.

“First of all, you couldn’t help but respect and admire what Team New Zealand did. You’re looking at San Francisco and it was brutal, as the loss went.

“The fact that they were able to regroup, pull themselves together and came back to run a campaign like this – and it was a perfect campaign, they got nothing good – you could only admire and respect that.

“For me … it’s hard to put into words … but mostly you just let everyone down, that was the feeling.”

America’s Cup Challengers Luna Rossa seems to be grappling with the radical new AC75.

In search of redemption, he admits that he had a great time in the America’s Cup, a time of sailing that shaped him.

“It was just a great ride. Am I sorry? Damn right, I am sorry. There are things I wish I had said differently, done differently, but at the end of the day I would change a lot? No, probably Not. “