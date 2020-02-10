<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=dreamers%2Ccommitment%2Caction%2Csuccess%2Coverall-very-positive%2Cruben-gallego%2Cdeportation%2Clove%2Cwars-conflicts-and-terrorism%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Felviadiaz&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Phoenix Theater produced the rare musical that can explain the political situation of the dreamers in an entertaining and accessible way.

Actors play during a reading of a script for the musical “¡Americano!” By the Phoenix Theater Company in June 2019. (Photo: Mike Scerbo / Rose + Moser + Allyn Public & Online Relations)

Some were unable to hold back and dabbed soft tears at the U.S. citizenship oath of the Navy, which it never would be.

Her eyes were spellbound on the stage where the young man poured out his heart and recited the faithful promise that the character he was portraying could never take on in real life.

It’s a powerful, patriotic moment almost at the end of “Americano!”

The play swirls with emotion over the life of a teenager caught between his patriotic passion, cooked after the September 11 terrorist attack, a family secret, and the country’s strict immigration laws.

It is based on the real story of Antonio “Tony” Valdovinos from Phoenix, whose dream of becoming a US Navy shattered when he tried to report on his 18th birthday and learned that he was undocumented and by his own Was brought to the United States as a child.

His life runs in a flood of family disputes over his immigration status, construction work, gang wars and long-distance love with his beloved high school American.

Why the story of Valdovinos resonates

Valdovinos’ fate changes when a local politician recruits him to mobilize voters to elect a Latino to the US Congress.

This is not a one-time story. It is one that plays hundreds of thousands of times across the country, each with its own twists and turns. Each of them was caught in the political firestorm of a nation owned by immigrants.

The rollercoaster life of these immigrants has once again faltered as the US Supreme Court is faced with a decision on whether to maintain or cancel the Barack Obama era program that protects them from deportation.

Americano! characterizes the life of Valdovinos in Arizona in a time of severe anti-immigration. The performance is also rich in Mexican culture, traditions, food, music and family dynamics that go beyond politics and ideology.

Americano! is beautifully produced for a general audience who not only want to understand the political situation of these young immigrants but also want to enjoy exquisite music and top-class dancers in a performance that rivals that of Broadway productions.

Both sides have praised the story

Conservative Republicans and Liberal Democrats agree that Americano! is a pioneering musical.

Republican governor Doug Ducey called it “powerful and inspiring,” while Democratic MEP Greg Stanton said it had “great music with an important message for Arizona.”

“Outstanding. One of the best pieces I’ve ever seen,” Phoenix Conservative Councilor Sal DiCiccio said in a statement. “The tour takes you in within the first few lines. It creates empathy and raw emotions for his character The patriotic point of view was amazing, so it was practically impossible for anyone not to get involved with it. ”

Theatergoers may not get all of the political nuances found in Americano!

But the constant agony of the hardworking dreamer who couldn’t go to the battlefield to defend the United States jumps off the stage to hit you and touch your soul. It makes you wrestle with anger, but also with the hope that human well-being will ultimately win.

Americano! plays until February 23. It is worth the time and the ticket.

Elvia Díaz is a columnist for The Republic and Azcentral. You can reach them at 602-444-8606 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter, @ elviadiaz1.

