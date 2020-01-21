American suspenders for the process of depositing Donald Trump

advertisement

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s removal process, the Senate leader proposed a compressed calendar for opening statements, White House lawyers argued for a rapid rejection of the “thin” allegations, and Capitol braced themselves for the controversial procedures that unfolded in an election year.

The final preparations for the trial were underway on Monday on a tense day of developments, with the legacy of Mr. Trump – and the judgment of both parties in Congress – at stake.

The president’s legal team, in his first full application to the accusation court, argued that Mr. Trump was “doing absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to quickly dismiss the “flawed” case against him.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the senate must condemn quickly and frankly,” wrote the president’s lawyers. “The articles must be rejected and the president must be acquitted immediately.” Donald Trump looks at journalists as he leaves the White House on Monday on the eve of his removal sentence (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

The White House’s mission and House’s democratic response came when 12-hour sessions were on the agenda for the rare Senate trial, with some of the senators replacing Mr. Trump as president on the jury.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a concise two-day calendar for each party to provide opening statements, basic rules that the Democrats immediately rejected.

Voting for the Republican leader’s resolution will be one of the first things when senators meet Tuesday. It also casts out all votes for witnesses until later in the trial, rather than in the front, as Democrats had demanded.

The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, called the proposed rule package of the GOP leader a “national disgrace.”

Senators are ready for only the third presidential charge in American history, which comes just weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 election season and as voters judge Mr. Trump’s first term and consider the candidates who want to challenge him in the fall .

House Democrats accused the president of two charges last month: abuse of power by refusing US military aid to Ukraine while urging that country to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to comply with their investigation. Leader Chuck Schumer, seen here last week, has accused Republicans of trying to speed up the impeachment procedure (Julio Cortez / AP)

The constitution gives the House the only power to overthrow a final verdict by a president and the Senate by convening as the deposition court for a trial.

McConnell stallion for a quick trial against acquittal, and with Republicans holding the majority of the Senate, the proposal is likely to be approved by senators in the president’s party.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell is making every effort to make it much harder to get witnesses and documents and plans to speed up the process,” said Mr. Schumer, who promised to propose votes on Tuesday to try it. change the set of rules.

The first few days of the trial are now almost certainly entangled in procedural movements that take place on the floor of the Senate or, more likely, behind closed doors, because senators have to refrain from speaking during the proceedings.

In the White House, where the president embarked on an overseas trip to the conference of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, officials welcomed the republican pilot proposal.

“We are pleased that the motion for a resolution protects the President’s rights to a fair trial and we look forward to providing a vigorous defense of the facts and trial as soon as possible and to request an acquittal as quickly as possible,” White House said Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland.

After the four days of opening arguments – two days per side – senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then are there votes about calling other witnesses.

At the end of the deliberations, the senate then votes on each article of accusation.

McConnell had promised to set up rules similar to President Bill Clinton’s previous lawsuit in 1999, but his resolution varied in important ways that could make some senators of both parties feel uncomfortable.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said Monday to his constituents in an email message that Mr. McConnell’s resolution “generally fits in closely with the set of rules that were approved during the Clinton 100-0 trial”.

Mr. Romney is one of the few Republican senators who wants to consider witness statements and documents that are not part of the investigation into allegations of the House.

President Trump claims that his accusation is a partisan “hoax.” He’s wrong

In their indictment on Monday, prosecutors have made new demands for a fair trial in the Senate.

“President Trump claims that his accusation is a partisan ‘hoax’. He’s wrong,” the prosecutors wrote.

The White House document released on Monday says that the two charges against the president do not amount to unassailable violations. It claims that the investigation of charges, centered on Mr Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine has investigated the democratic rival Mr Biden, has never found the truth.

In their first court proceedings over the weekend, House Democrats called Mr Trump’s behavior the “worst nightmare” of the founding fathers of the constitution.

But Mr. Trump’s team argued Monday that even if Trump had abused his power in withholding military assistance to Ukraine, it would not be inviolable because it did not violate a specific penalty statute.

