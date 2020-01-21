American psycho funko pop! The toy includes 3 different Patrick Bateman figures

advertisement

Funko unveiled a new line of pop at the London Toy Fair! Numbers based on american psycho, The character trio immortalizes the character of Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, in three different ways and shows some of the most famous scenes in the film. It is not yet known when the toy will hit the shelves, but is expected to appear in 2020.

Two of the Patrick Bateman characters see the figure holding an ax while wearing a raincoat from one of the most memorable scenes. A variant of the bloody chase version of the figure will be available in a limited edition in addition to the standard bloodless version of the figure in the same pose. There is also a version in which Bateman wields a knife in a suit, which is available exclusively for Hot Topic. Funko brought the goods to the London Toy Fair and revealed a lot of upcoming numbers that will arrive in 2020 american psycho The toy company also unveiled new Funko collections from The Craft, Dinosaurs, and more.

The London Toy Fair 2020 unveils: american psycho! # FunkoLTF # Funko # ToyFair # AmericanPsychopic.twitter.com / TojfR1U90H

– Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 20, 2020

This is not the first time that Christian Bale has been turned into a funko toy. His legendary Batman from The Dark Knight was previously turned into pop! also. Also with the Batman Funko Pops! At the front, Funko recently revealed a lot of new pops! Figures from Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. This particular trio of characters is more aimed at the horror-loving crowd, but it’s an important film in the actor’s impressive CV. Released in 2000, Bale helped put it on the map and changed the course of his career. In recent years he has starred in films such as The Machinist, The Fighter, American Hustle and The Big Short, to name a few. Bale was nominated for four Academy Awards and received an Oscar for his work in The Fighter.

american psycho was directed by Mary Harron and played in New York in 1987. The focus is on Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a handsome, young professional who leads a second life as a brutal serial killer at night. The cast also includes greats such as Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Samantha Mathis, Jared Leto and Chloe Sevigny. The film was a financial success at $ 34 million and has since become a cult classic. A direct-to-video sequel with Mila Kunis, american psycho 2, was released in 2002, but was very poorly received.

A series of Masters of the Universe Funko Pop is also available soon at Funko! Figures, including He-Man and Skeletor. Those who love to collect these toys may have a lot to shell out this year. The american psycho Numbers cannot be pre-ordered yet, but can be added to a wish list on the company’s website. Be sure to check out the numbers on Funko’s official Twitter account.

Topics: American Psycho, Funko, Toys

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



